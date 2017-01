Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer

Early bets took New England from -4.5 vs. Pittsburgh to -5.5 at the Westgate SuperBook. Just like the Green Bay-Atlanta game, offshore books opened higher and early money came in on the favorite. Some offshore books are up to New England -6, but majority of Vegas books posting early line as of 8:30 p.m. PT are at -5.5 with Stations at -5 and Caesars and Stratosphere at -6. Over/under has dipped from 51.5 to 51.