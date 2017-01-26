Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer

Carmelo Anthony isn't concerned that rumors involving him will affect the Knicks' focus. "I'm not worried about that, because it's something that I can control and we can control that. It's something that we talk about, something that we discuss amongst each other, something that we don't want to bring in this locker room, something that we won't let bring in this locker room. The guys on the team understand that. We discuss that. We talk about that amongst each other, so I know where their heads [are] at. "It's something that we talk about, something that we discuss and something that we won't let affect us out there on the court. We won't lose games because of we're thinking about something that's happening off the court."