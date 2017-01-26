Favoritessettings

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
19m

Follow live: Federer, Wawrinka battle for final spot

19m

Follow live: Federer, Wawrinka battle for final spot

Stan Wawrinka has fought back to win the third set against Roger Federer as they bid for a place in the Australian Open final (live on ESPN and streaming on ESPN App/WatchESPN). The Williams sisters already punched their tickets on the women's side.

3 Related

Top Headlines

play1:17
NBA
56mNick Friedell

Wade, Butler blast Bulls teammates after loss

Bulls stars Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler ripped into their team for a lack of heart following Wednesday night's loss, with a frustrated Wade saying he doesn't "know that they care enough."

play0:53
NBA
3hDave McMenamin

Cavs GM meets LeBron after roster criticism

While Cleveland GM David Griffin agreed with LeBron James that the Cavs need to have a greater sense of urgency, he said James' recent comments weren't "appropriate from a teammate perspective."

1 Related

Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP
College Football
2hDan Murphy

U-M's Harbaugh meets driver who hit him as kid

Jim Harbaugh took time out of a recruiting trip to Iowa City on Wednesday to sit down and share some milk with the man who hit him with a mail truck when the Michigan coach was a young kid.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
NFL
1hJamison Hensley

Pro Bowl foot note: Tucker good from 75 yards

He was kicking off a tee and with a strong tailwind, but Ravens kicker Justin Tucker still connected from 75 yards out during Pro Bowl practice on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida.

play
Serena looking forward to facing Venus in final (1:39)
play
LeBron's triple-double can't save sinking Cavs (0:54)
play
Wade calls out teammates after loss (1:17)
play
Tiger not used to playing in colder weather (1:22)
play
Serena advances to face Venus in Australian Open final (0:30)
play
Harden's emotions get the best of him in loss (0:56)
play1:37
EPA/CJ GUNTHER
NFL
18hKevin Van Valkenburg

Love and hate in the time of Tom Brady

Perhaps the most interesting way to view Tom Brady in the autumn of his career is by acknowledging how improbable it is that he became the most reliable lightning rod in football.

    play
    How much will Pats' experience factor in Super Bowl? (2:02)
    Illustration by Kyle Hilton
    NFL
    13hMike Sando

    Ranking all 50 Super Bowl MVPs

    The Super Bowl MVP winners are an eclectic bunch: 20 quarterbacks, 10 defenders, 7 running backs, 6 wide receivers and, yes, 1 return specialist. Here's how their MVP performances stack up against each other.

    play
    USC hands UCLA second straight loss (0:49)
    play
    Vince Carter throws back the clock (0:29)
    play
    80-year-old fan's Curry wish gets granted (0:39)
    Illustrations by Aaron Dana
    NBA
    17hThomas Neumann

    Strange tales from pro basketball's underbelly

    When bouncing all over the globe to play pro basketball, American players have been known to encounter unpredictable fans, culture clashes and bounced checks. But, oh, the stories they can tell.

    1 Related

    play1:10
    Amanda Penley
    NFL
    18hDan Graziano

    Graduating to Stardom: Meet the NFL's Class of 2016

    From draft busts who hit their stride to quarterbacks who revitalized their game to rookies who performed like veterans, here are the players who earned the right to turn their tassels over.

      play
      Shazier to Big Ben: 'We need you back' (0:45)
      ESPN
      17hKeith Law

      2017 prospect rankings: 60-41

      After pitching dominated the first two tiers, this group features 13 position players. Six are shortstops, including one who was born in (gasp!) 2000.

      play
      Western Illinois' Blumer makes buzzer-beater from far foul line (0:31)
      Jayson Braga/Brazil Photo Press/LatinContent/Getty Images
      6hJack Lang

      'Chape' memorial a testament to humanity

      The crowds weren't robust and the venue not ideal, but Brazilians and Colombians came together to remember the Chapecoense tragedy in a fitting way.

      Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images
      NHL
      16hScott Burnside

      30 trade lines about 30 teams

      Tight standings mean most teams are still in the mix to make a deal for the playoff drive. So, what does each team need? And which players are on the market? We've got the scoop.

      1 Related

      Now

      Johnette Howard ESPN Staff Writer 

      Stan Wawrinka went all Bo Jackson and broke his racket over his knee as Roger Federer, his friend and countryman, broke him to go ahead 7-5, 4-2 in the second of their semi at the Australian Open. Federer is again looking masterful. He just closed out the second set, 6-3, and Wawrinka looks like he's searching for answers. #ausopen

      Tennis 

      Matt Wilansky ESPN.com 

      Hard to follow up Serena and Venus winning, but 17-time Grand Slam champ Roger Federer will do his best. He's just taken the court in his Aussie Open semifinal match again Stan Wawrinka.

      play0:18
      Tennis 

      Arron Afflalo's 3-pointer sinks Cavs in OT
      NBA 

      The Kings handed the Cavs their third straight loss when Afflalo buried a 3-pointer that gave Sacramento the lead for good.

      play0:26
      NBA 

      Wade calls out teammates after loss
      NBA 

      After the Bulls' 119-114 loss to the Hawks, Dwyane Wade says his teammates "don't care enough" and that they need to figure it out as individuals.

      play1:17
      NBA 

      Russ drops 23rd triple-double of season
      NBA 

      By setting up Victor Oladipo for a fourth-quarter triple, Russell Westbrook posted his 23rd triple-double of the season, and 60th of his career, passing Larry Bird for fifth all-time.

      play0:15
      NBA 

      Malcolm Brogdon puts Noel on a poster
      NBA 

      Nerlens Noel thought he could block Brogdon's dunk, but the Milwaukee Buck had other ideas.

      play0:24
      NBA 

      Georgia Tech upsets No. 6 Florida State
      NCAAM 

      The Seminoles never got within 18 points of the Yellow Jackets in the second half of Tech's 78-56 victory.

      play0:41
      NCAAM 

      Johnette Howard ESPN Staff Writer 

      Serena Williams can re-capture the No. 1 ranking if she wins the title at the Australian Open but 79th-ranked Mirjana Lucic-Baroni has some skills to test her. She has a terrific return of serve. She broke Karolina Pliskova, one of the game's best servers, seven times in their QF. Lucic-Baroni also takes big cuts with her forehand and goes for winners. The question is how she'll move and hold up physically against Serena after the grind of having played five times already.

      Tennis 

      Matt Wilansky ESPN.com 

      Venus was understandably ecstatic after her three-set win in the Aussie Open semis. But will the competitive nature of her past two battles be a factor in Saturday's final? Her match Thursday went 2 hours, 26 minutes -- far and away the longest women's match of the second week, 38 minutes more than her last match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

      Tennis 

      Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

      USC basketball players are walking around the court thanking fans after beating UCLA at Galen Center.

      NCAAM 

      Myron Medcalf ESPN Staff Writer 

      Huge win for Andy Enfield and his program. Fourth consecutive win over UCLA. UCLA defense and ballhandling serious concerns going forward. High ceiling for the Bruins. But they couldn't overcome sloppy first half against their rivals.

      NCAAM 

      Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

      Without calling out either player, or Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg out by name, Butler was clearly frustrated that Niko Mirotic and Paul Zipser were the ones taking big shots late in the fourth quarter. "I understand that if you've got an open shot take it," Butler said. "But at a point in the game like that, no offense but you gotta get the ball to your best players. That's just how the game goes. Let it come down on my shoulders or D-Wade's shoulders. Let us be the reason why. I understand if you're open, yeah shoot it. But at a time and place when a guy is making shots like he was and like I was. I felt like everything was going in that I put up there, It happens man, you just got to learn from it. I'm not mad at the shot selection. I just think there's a time and place for all of that.''

      NBA 

      Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

      Jimmy Butler, on if losses like this one impact the Bulls' trade deadline decisions: "That's not my job," he said. "I don't give a damn about no trade deadline. I just want to win now. Not later. Now.''

      NBA 

      Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

      FINAL: USC 84, No. 7 UCLA 76. This is USC's fourth straight win over UCLA in men's basketball.

      NCAAM 

      Jeff Borzello ESPN Staff Writer 

      Five of the top eight teams in college basketball have lost in the past 28 hours.

      NCAAM 

      ESPN Stats and Information  

      Venus Williams will be just the 2nd woman 36-and-over to contest a Grand Slam final in the Open Era. Martina Navratilova did so at 37 years old back in 1994 at Wimbledon (l. to Conchita Martinez).

      Tennis 

      Johnette Howard ESPN Staff Writer 

      Venus Williams closes out underdog Coco Vandeweghe with a rush to move into her second career Australian Open final with a 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3 win. Venus has now done her part setting up the first Slam final against her sister Serena since 2009, after Vandeweghe saved 3 match points. Serena takes the court next against unseeded Mirjana Lucic-Baroni hoping to make it to the title match too. #ausopen

      Tennis 

      Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

      Some familiar faces sitting around the court for tonight's USC-UCLA game: Matt Leinart, Lynn Swann, Clay Helton, Cris Carter, Steve Lavin and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

      NCAAM 

      Myron Medcalf ESPN Staff Writer 

      Rough night for Lonzo Ball. No rhythm. Forcing everything. Whole team seems rushed. Trojans taking care of the ball, patient as they search for best shots. Opposite of UCLA right now.

      NCAAM 

      ESPN Stats and Information  

      Venus Williams served big in the 2nd set -- 8 of her 9 aces came in the 2nd set, and she only dropped 4 points on her 1st serve (18-of-22).

      Tennis 

      Johnette Howard ESPN Staff Writer 

      Coco Vandeweghe has fallen behind 1-2 in the third set of her Australian Open semi against Venus Williams after splitting the first two sets. Venus has done an amazing job escaping trouble and Vandeweghe's backhand has been unreliable, something Venus is exploiting. It's been 30 majors since Venus won her last Grand Slam title.

      Tennis 

      Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

      USC fans are chanting, "Overrated!" with the Trojans taking a 58-45 lead on No. 7 UCLA with 15:39 left in the second half.

      NCAAM 

      Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

      Carmelo Anthony on possibly waiving his no-trade clause: "I mean, if they want to go in a different direction, that's something that I have to consider. I would have to consider that. Like I said, all the talk that's going on right now, that's out of my control. Nobody called me. Nobody got in contact with any of my representation or anything like that, so it's something that I don't worry about. I'm not thinking about that right now."

      NBA 

      Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

      Carmelo Anthony isn't concerned that rumors involving him will affect the Knicks' focus. "I'm not worried about that, because it's something that I can control and we can control that. It's something that we talk about, something that we discuss amongst each other, something that we don't want to bring in this locker room, something that we won't let bring in this locker room. The guys on the team understand that. We discuss that. We talk about that amongst each other, so I know where their heads [are] at. "It's something that we talk about, something that we discuss and something that we won't let affect us out there on the court. We won't lose games because of we're thinking about something that's happening off the court."

      NBA 

      Myron Medcalf ESPN Staff Writer 

      UCLA's 13 turnovers in the first half have already topped their season average per game (11.9 TPG). - ESPN Stats & Info

      NCAAM 