Mike Reiss ESPN Staff Writer

At a promotional appearance Friday on Radio Row, Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski was asked about life after football. "I don't really think about it. Every single day I'm with Brady and he's talking about how he's going to play six more years," Gronkowski told the crowd. "So like, in my mind, how can I stop playing before Brady? I came into the league like 50 years after him. I plan on playing as long as I possibly can. I love the game of football. It's my first love. I put football first, before everything."