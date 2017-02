KC Joyner ESPN Insider

Atlanta's rushing attack is one of the most impactful in the league, as the Falcons ranked fifth in my good blocking yards per attempt (GBYPA) metric that measures how productive ball carriers are when given good blocking. Their 9.1-yard mark in this metric indicates they are capable of gaining a first down on nearly play of this caliber. The potential downside here is New England's defense ranked first in the league in GBYPA allowed. Given the importance of the ground game in Atlanta's offense, whoever wins this battle will have a big edge in this matchup.