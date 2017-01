Austin Ward ESPN Staff Writer

Dynamic H-back Curtis Samuel has elected to skip his final season of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft, leaving a significant hole on the Ohio State offense as it tries to revamp the attack after the late-season problems this year. Samuel did it all for the Buckeyes, scoring 15 times and accounting for more than 1,600 yards as a rusher and receiver thanks to his versatile set of skills. Replacing Samuel's impact certainly won't be easy for coach Urban Meyer.