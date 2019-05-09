Giants' Posey to concussion list, Pomeranz to IL

The San Francisco Giants placed catcher Buster Posey on the seven-day concussion list and left-hander Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day injured list with a left lat strain on Thursday.

Catcher Aramis Garcia and right-hander Tyler Beede were recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in corresponding moves.

Posey, 32, a six-time All-Star and former National League MVP, is hitting .245 with two home runs and 13 RBIs this season. It is unclear when he suffered his concussion; he has appeared in the Giants' past five games. San Francisco's game on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies was postponed due to rain.

Pomeranz, 30, is 1-4 with a 5.93 ERA in seven starts this season, his first with the Giants. He lasted only 1⅔ innings and gave up seven runs in his last start on Monday.