Footy finals: The weekend that stops a nation

On Australia Day 1984, one of the nation's most celebrated writers, Patrick White, commented that it "seems as though life itself now depends on sport."

This weekend, Australia's obsession toward a sporting life is at its most intense. On Saturday and Sunday, Australian life not only depends on but revolves around a frolic that inflames the nation's country's emotions perhaps more than any other: football, football and even more football.

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) plays host to the AFL grand final each year. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

This is the weekend when the nation shows off its diversity and its contradictions, celebrating a passion that supposedly divides but also unites. On show are some of the country's core values -- good, bad or just downright weird -- and that provides some clues as to why Australia is so confounding to other nations.

It's time for the Peculiarly Australian Festival of the Footy Boot.

Most countries focus their energies on one footballing pursuit -- more often than not the global game of soccer.

Not Australia. We'd rather be consumed by four vastly different football codes -- Australian rules football, rugby league, rugby union and soccer -- all of which fight for participants, exposure, media support and the corporate dollar. And, of course, a sizable part of Australia's footy fans also follow religiously the NFL and American college football.

The showpiece of the two most popular competitions -- the Australian Football League (AFL) and the National Rugby League (NRL) -- follow each other this weekend. The AFL grand final in Melbourne on Saturday involves two teams that haven't been sighted in the event for many years -- the Richmond Tigers and the Adelaide Crows -- while the NRL grand final in Sydney on Sunday features two expansion teams, the Melbourne Storm and the North Queensland Cowboys.

Each match will be played before a capacity crowd, respectively, at the storied Melbourne Cricket Ground and at ANZ Stadium in Sydney (which was purpose-built to host the 2000 Olympic Games), while millions more in Australia and overseas will watch the live telecast. For much of Australia during this 30-odd-hour period, nothing else matters. Those who try to interrupt are condemned.

ANZ Stadium, site of the Sydney Olympic Games, stages the NRL grand final each year. Matt King/Getty Images

Publicly there is intense rivalry between the codes. League followers love to denigrate the AFL -- describing it as meaningless "aerial pingpong," while AFL fans simply lampoon leagueys as neanderthals who follow a prehistoric game. But a lot of this is for show because, privately, many Australians follow two, three or even all four (or five) of the footy codes. They won't admit it, but there is often cross-code respect, to the extent of a regular interchange of ideas, tactics and beliefs -- all aimed at achieving premiership or national success.

Football followers change their allegiances depending on which teams are doing well and which codes are suffering slumps. It is a nice convenience. Somewhere among the codes you can always find a winner -- even in times of dire need, latching onto the often-hopeless Wallabies national rugby union team that won two Rugby World Cup tournaments, or the Socceroos, constant underdogs, who in recent times have been granted national hero status for just making the FIFA World Cup.

The compelling question remains ... How good would Australia be if it had only one football code? No one really cares because the bulk far prefers the current broad but fragmented spectrum. A solitary football code would be boring.

And the more finales the better, especially when the AFL and NFL grand finals have produced endless ripping yarns and classic moments. Such as the 1970 rugby league grand final in which South Sydney captain John Sattler suffered a double fracture of the jaw in the opening minutes when belted off the ball by Manly forward John Bucknall. Sattler refused to leave the field. During the game, Sattler asked teammate Mick Cleary to "hold me up so they don't know I'm hurt." Cleary replied: "You better hold me up, I think I'm going to faint." Souths won the flag.

South Sydney legend John Sattler, right, famously suffered a double fracture of his jaw during the 1970 rugby league grand final but played on to win the premiership. Renee McKay/Getty Images

Then, 33 years later, Sattler's son Scott won the Penrith Panthers the premiership with what is rated the greatest grand final tackle when he ran down Roosters winger Todd Byrne.

This is all typical of a code described by revered St. George midfielder Johnny Raper: "Rugby League is for the tough. Outside the sideline is the only place for the chicken-hearted or the weak-bodied. The unwritten rule book for this game is based on the word ... SURVIVE."

When the Newcastle Knights won the 1997 grand final, their playmaker Andrew Johns hid the fact that he had a punctured lung. With just a few seconds still to play, Johns then provided the perfect pass to enable Darren Albert score one of the game's most celebrated tries as it secured the club its first premiership title.

There also has been intrigue, with a book titled "The Great Grand Final Heist" by Ian Heads delving into the scandal surrounding the 1969 Balmain-Souths league final, and whether Sydney underworld gamblers had organised a match fix.

AFL grand finals, meanwhile, have involved melee and ballet.

Footage of Alex Jesaulenko's classic mark in the 1970 grand final, accompanied by commentator Mike Williamson's bellow of "Jesaulenko, you beauty," is replayed year after year after year.

There was Leaping Leo Barry's desperate mark in the final seconds of the 2005 grand final, which ensured the Sydney Swans won their first premiership in 72 years; and Essendon's Michael Long's majestic sprint, bouncing four times before kicking a goal in the 1993 grand final, prompting a debate that continues to this day over whether Carlton's Stephen Silvagni touched the ball before it went over the goal line. There was the brutality of Geelong's Mark Yeates behind play cleaning up Hawthorn's Dermott Brereton at the opening bounce of the 1989 premiership decider. Despite two broken ribs and a ruptured kidney, Brereton continued to play. Hawthorn won.

Leo Barry's mark in the dying seconds of the 2005 AFL grand final helped the Sydney Swans break their 72-year premiership drought -- the longest in the competition's history. Mark Dadswell/Getty Images

And the emotion of the 2017 grand final when Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge, during the on-ground presentation, handed his premiership medallion to the team's heart and soul, captain Bob Murphy, who had been sidelined virtually all season through injury. "This is yours, mate," Beveridge said. "You deserve it more than anyone." There wasn't a dry eye in the house.

This is not just a time when Australia celebrates athletic excellence and excess. This is also a time when the country's love of the underdog surfaces alongside its laconic, often self-deprecating humour.

For many, their favourite AFL/NRL grand final moment revolves around an act of lunacy.

Often brought up is the time when St. George's acclaimed fullback Graeme "Changa" Langland wore white football boots in the distinctly non-white footy boot year of 1975 and had a diabolical game, producing error after error as Eastern Suburbs won the grand final 38-0.

There was the hilarity that ensued when Billy "I love my footy" Idol was about to sing before the 2002 NRL grand final only for the power to suddenly cut off. After wandering around the stage for five minutes, Billy gave up. Everyone wished the power was cut off at the 2011 AFL grand final when Meatloaf babbled his way through an excruciating 10-minute set. This prompted AFL boss Gillon McLachlan to quip that Meatloaf was paid about "half a million bucks or something, it was probably about $Aus499,000 too much."

A power outage during Billy Idol's prematch show at the 2002 NRL grand final is widely regarded as one of the funnier moments in football finals history. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

As bad was the cast of the TV show "Neighbours" mangling the national anthem before the 1986 league final, while nine years later the crowd watched in disbelief when a suspended large television crashed and fell apart, narrowly missing numerous child performers.

The AFL/NRL grand final extravaganza has even been the subject of gags, including one that often bobs up at sporting trivia nights:

Q: Who's played in the same year in an AFL and NRL grand final? (Blank looks all around)

A: The Australian Navy Band. (Groans all around)

The football fixation runs deepest in Melbourne. Author George Johnson of "My Brother Jack" fame wrote more than 50 years ago: "In Melbourne, football is a fever disease like recurrent malaria and evidently incurable. For six or seven months of the year a mad contagion runs through the Press, TV, radio and everyday life. Melbourne has no summer -- only a period of hibernation between football seasons."

Nothing has changed.

Football rules Melbourne?

Well, what other city has a public holiday on grand final eve to coincide with the grand final parade of players and coaches through the streets of the CBD. This also gives them ample time to prepare for the traditional grand final breakfast. Then again, Melbourne is different. They also have a public holiday in November so everyone can go to a horse race.

Increased hysteria was inevitable this year because Richmond -- a core inner-city Melbourne club -- are playing in the grand final.

Melbourne comes to a standstill as the grand final parade weaves its way through the city. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

The 132-year-old club's home ground at Punt Road is in the shadows of the grand final venue -- the MCG. Their suburb was for decades intensely working class. Their footballers were inevitably lean and mean. The Tigers were a powerhouse in the late 1960s to '70s, but they have been toothless in recent decades. This is their first grand final appearance in 35 years.

They are followed by the most rabid, dedicated and frustrated of supporters. Tigerland is Cultland. Their training sessions this week have attracted thousands of fans -- more than some NRL matches.

The most adored Richmond Tigers player remains Jack "Captain Blood" Dyer, who typifies this club's history. During his footballing days in the 1930s to '40s, the one-time policeman then publican and milk bar owner was the enforcer, happy to keep an opponent in check by running straight through him. He also had all the skills, popularising the drop punt -- which is now the most favoured AFL form of kick.

After football, Captain Blood became a unique television and radio commentator, while his newspaper column Dyer'ere in the Melbourne Truth was required reading. He was renowned, like MLB legend Yogi Berra, for his odd turn of phrase and malapropisms, which became known as Dyerisms. On TV, his stock question to a player would be: "What's your height and weight and how tall are you, son?"

Fans have flocked to take photos in front of a mural of Richmond Tigers star Dustin Martin in Melbourne ahead of the AFL grand final. Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Young footballers angered him because: "All they want to do is sit around and smoke marinara."

And his match-day radio calls were classic, especially when "Bamblett made a great debut today and an even better one last week," while a teammate was "loping around the wing like a giant tarantulop." As "Mark Lee's long arms reached up like giant testicles," miserable weather would prompt Captain Blood to exclaim: "It's as dark out there as the Black Hole of Dakota."

If Captain Blood were around today, what would he say to the four grand finalists to ensure their Peculiarly Australian Festival of the Footy Boot is forever special?

Exactly what he said so many times before.

"Retaliate first."