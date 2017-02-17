Sir Mo Farah has admitted he still has travel fears over his return to the United States.

The Somalia-born Briton had previously said President Trump's controversial ban, which prevented those from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen entering the U.S. for 90 days or more, was "deeply troubling".

Farah, who lives and trains in Portland, Oregon, was concerned the travel ban would force him to be separated from his wife and four children, but it was later clarified the exclusion would not apply to him.

A federal appeals court last week refused to reinstate the ban -- meaning people and refugees from the seven nations can continue to enter the U.S. for the time being -- but President Trump has promised more legal action, leaving Farah uneasy.

Asked if he had concerns about returning to the U.S., he said: "Yes, I've had issues before. But hopefully it will be fine. I always try and look on the bright side of life. I'm not going back yet.

"I'm competing here [at the Birmingham Grand Prix on Saturday] and then on Sunday back to another training camp, as I have to do a bit more training, but I do have to go back in March and see my family and at that point we will see."