Former Olympic high jumper Germaine Mason has died after a motorcycle crash, according to Jamaican police.

The 34-year-old won silver for Great Britain at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing after changing his allegiance from Jamaica in 2006.

The Jamaica Constabulary wrote on Twitter: "Germaine Mason, 34, Jamaican-born athlete and former national high jumper, died in a motorcycle crash this morning."

