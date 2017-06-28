Usain Bolt and Mo Farah were victorious at the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Wednesday night.

World and Olympic champion Farah won the 10,000 metres before Bolt sprinted to a narrow triumph in the 100m, clocking 10.06 seconds at the Mestsky Stadion.

Bolt recently suggested he would carry on competing after August's IAAF World Championships in London, but only for the remainder of this season.

The Jamaican was rusty from the start, but soon showed his trademark surge in the second half of the race to win from Cuba's Yunier Perez. Perez finished in a personal best of 10.09secs.

The times were well short of the world lead of 9.82 set by Christian Coleman of the United States in Eugene, Oregon earlier this month.

Bolt, after his ninth appearance in 11 years in Ostrava, was given a special farewell. He was presented to the crowd before the Jamaican national anthem was sung in his honour.

"I'm not happy with the time," Bolt told the crowd. "I'm just getting into my running. I have some training to do to get some good execution. I'll be fine. No worries."