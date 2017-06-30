"It's going to be crazy and I want to be a part of it."

Zharnel Hughes is usually a cool, laid-back character when he's not flying around a track -- but the prospect of being at the London Stadium for Usain Bolt's final race sends a surge of excitement through him.

"It's Usain's last performance and I know the crowd is going to be spectacular," the British sprinter said about the athletics World Championships in August, with a sudden spark in his voice.

Hughes and Bolt are both members of the Racers Track Club in Jamaica. The 21-year-old has trained with the global superstar and said they are "pretty close" -- it doesn't seem to have done him any harm.

Hughes has a personal best at 200 metres of 20.02 seconds and has been in the sort of form that makes him confident he will lower that to below 20 seconds for the first time this year.

His training has been designed for him to peak in London this August, but a new mark for him could easily come at the British trials for the World Championships, in Birmingham on Sunday. If it did, he would have to be seriously unlucky to miss the party for Bolt, who will be competing in the 100 metres in east London.

Usain Bolt has had an effect on Zharnel Hughes. PEDRO UGARTE/AFP/Getty Images

"I competed at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston on June 10 and saw what the crowd can be like," Hughes told ESPN. "The stadium was absolutely electrifying, everybody was participating, there were banners for Usain -- it was amazing.

"That was his final race in Jamaica -- if it's like that in a country with a smaller population, I can only imagine what it is going to be like in London. Everybody will be supporting him, chanting his name, and it's going to be crazy. I want to be a part of those celebrations."

Bolt has passed on tips and encouragement to Hughes, who is from the British overseas territory of Anguilla, the tiny Caribbean island, and has had a UK passport since birth. "Usain looks out for us youngsters trying to make it," he said.

If the world's greatest sprinter has taken note of Hughes' prospects recently, he would have seen that his club-mate is facing some stiff competition to make the World Championships.

The 200m trials this weekend have been billed by British Athletics' performance director Neil Black as "the greatest sprint race ever staged in the UK", with Hughes up against Adam Gemili, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Miguel Francis, and Danny Talbot.

The latter two have personal bests of under 20 seconds for the distance already, Mitchell-Blake has run 100m in under 10 seconds and Gemili is the defending British 200m champion who missed out on a medal at the Rio Olympics by a photofinish.

Zharnel Hughes (centre) is hoping to qualify for the 2017 World Championships in London. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

"It's the first time we've had such intense competition and all of the guys are really gunning for it," Hughes said. "It's the top three spots [for World Championship qualification] so I expect all of us to go under the qualifying time [of 21.35 seconds].

"Countries like Jamaica and the USA are our main competitors at the moment, but with our class in sprinting right now, we are definitely fourth where 200m is concerned. If we perform the best we can, we will be up there among the top three in the world."

The recent addition of Francis to the British mix certainly gives Hughes' claim credibility. Another member of the Racers Track Club, he was only confirmed to have qualified to run under the Union Flag last April.

Francis applied to run for the UK before the Olympic Games last year and his switch may cause controversy because he represented Antigua and Barbuda at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and the 2015 World Championships.

He was allowed to transfer allegiance by the IAAF because he was born in the British overseas territory of Montserrat before moving to Antigua as a baby and applied before rule changes came into effect this year.

Hughes was among a group of five athletes who made similar moves before the 2012 Olympics and were branded 'Plastic Brits' by some media. However, his homeland is another British overseas territory that is not recognised by the International Olympic Committee, and he hadn't represented another nation.

"When I first came to the team, people were saying stuff like that but I tried to not let it get to me," Hughes said. "As I moved along, and qualified for the World Championships, it kind of faded away for me. It kind of does if you do well.

"Miguel raced for Antigua and I don't know his reasons, but he is part of the team. He's a good, humble guy. Me and him are really cool with each other. If that's what he thinks works best for him, then he should go ahead.

"It brings more competition to the sport and he will keep us on our toes. You just have to work a bit harder and make sure you secure your place. I don't have a problem with him being a part of the team whatsoever."