Jessica Ennis-Hill will receive a gold medal for the 2011 World Athletics Championships heptathlon -- becoming a triple world champion -- the IAAF have confirmed.

Ennis-Hill took silver as Tatyana Chernova won gold in Daegu five years ago, but the Russian lost her appeal against the decision to annul her results between August 2011 and July 2013 last week.

Chernova had been found guilty of blood doping dating back to 2009.

Also receiving an upgrade to gold is the U.S. women's 4x400m relay team of 2013. The U.S. had finished second to Russia, but they were disqualified after Antonina Krivoshapka was found to have tested positive for turinabol -- a banned steroid -- earlier this year.

It also means that the British team, which included Christine Ohuruogu, will be bumped up to silver medals.

The U.S women's 4x400m relay team, comprising of Natasha Hastings, Jessica Beard, Ashley Spencer and Francena McCorory, will receive world championship gold medals in London. LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

Ennis-Hill will receive her gold medal on Aug. 6 while the U.S. women's relay team will receive their medals on Aug. 4, both during the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London.

On the announcement of the redistribution of the medals, IAAF President Sebastian Coe commented: "I'm delighted that the athletes are properly honoured for their achievements and what better way than in front of passionate athletics fans at a major championship.

"For those receiving gold medals, their moment in London will be all the more special as they will hear their national anthem played. Whatever their nationality clean athletes worldwide will celebrate with them."