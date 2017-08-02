The fastest man on the earth Usain Bolt reflects on his legacy ahead of his last race of his career in London. (1:36)

Bolt: My goal is to be remembered as one of the best ever (1:36)

Some of the most interesting stories going into the 2017 IAAF World Track and Field Championships will span the globe, and not just from Usain Bolt or Allyson Felix. Here is a look at 10 compelling athletes eager for medals on track's biggest stage this year:

Abdul Hakim Sani Brown (Japan)

Event: 100 meters, 200

Age: 18

It's probable that Sani Brown is still a few years from medal contention. He's just entering his freshman year at Florida, but the recent high school grad has already shown he's ready for the world stage. He won the 100 and 200 titles at the 2015 IAAF World Youth Championships and was selected IAAF Rising Star of the Year. In 2016, he was a good bet for Japan's Olympic team, but had to withdraw from nationals with a thigh injury. He qualified for London in June by winning the 100 in a personal-best 10.05, then won the 200 in 20.32, also a best. He's the first Japanese sprinter to sweep those events in 14 years. Sani Brown, whose mother is from Japan (and was a top high school hurdler) and father from Ghana, has been training in the Netherlands in preparation for the worlds and his first season at Florida. He says he's been focusing on weight training to become more explosive.

Prime number: No Japanese sprinter ever has broken 10 seconds in the 100. Sani Brown is just .05 seconds off Koji Ito's national record.

Quotable: "I'm very happy about being No. 1 in Japan, but I don't want to settle for this. I want to do well at the World Championships and other competitions I've got ahead of me." - Sani Brown

Wayde van Niekerk (South Africa)

Event: 100, 200, 400

Age: 25

Who's the next Bolt? Probably no one, but van Niekerk may be the closest. At the Rio Games, the slender former rugby player (6 feet, 159 pounds) set a world record in the 400 (43.03 seconds) in winning gold. That matched his victory in the same event at worlds in 2015. This year, he set personal bests in the 100 (9.94) and 200 (19.84) and broke Michael Johnson's world record in the seldom-run 300 (30.81). He's the only person to have run the 100 under 10 seconds, the 200 under 20 seconds and the 400 under 44 seconds. With Bolt retiring, the door is open for van Niekerk.

Prime number: He'll attempt to become just the second man to win the 200/400 double at the world championships. The United States' Johnson did it in 1995.

Quotable: "[He's] arguably the best sportsman to come out of South Africa" -- Marc Labuschagne, former South African sprint coach

Andre De Grasse, left, pushed Usain Bolt in the 200-meter semifinals -- one of the more memorable moments of the 2016 Rio Olympics. James Lang/USA Today Sports

Andre De Grasse (Canada)

Event: 100, 200, 4x100 relay

Age: 22

With Usain Bolt not planning to run the 200, De Grasse will be a contender for the vacant crown. He won the silver medal at the Rio Games a year ago (19.80 to Bolt's 19.78) and recently won the 100 (10.11) and 200 (a wind-aided 19.96) at the Canadian championships. He comes into London with four straight Diamond League 200 victories, his last coming in Morocco (20.03). De Grasse came away from Rio with two other medals, bronze in both the 100 and 4x100 relay. He received his most attention at those Games, however, for pushing Bolt in the 200 semifinals, nearly beating Bolt as the Jamaican eased at the end. The two smiled at each other as they finished. Now, De Grasse gets to run against him again in the 100 and 4x100.

Prime number: De Grasse ran a wind-aided 9.69 100 earlier this year in Stockholm.

Quotable: "He wants to send out Usain, as much of a legend as he is, on a loss. He's putting a little bit of pressure on himself, especially in the 100. He's really gearing toward the 100 this year." -- Stuart McMillan, De Grasse's coach

Mo Farah (Great Britain)

Event: 5,000 and 10,000

Age: 34

The four-time Olympic champion has said this will be his last year running on the track before he transitions to road racing. It will be a surprise if anyone can stop him from adding to his collection of five world championship gold medals. Sir Mo Farah, who has won back-to-back 5,000 and 10,000 titles in the 2012-16 Olympics and 2013-15 World Championships.

Prime number: It's been six years since Farah lost a 5,000 or 10,000 race in an Olympics or world championships. In 2011, he took silver in the 10,000 when he was passed my Ethiopia's Ibrahim Jeilan just yards from the finish.

Quotable: "One of the things I've always liked to be able to do is finish on a high. I've always wanted that. I will try my best, but it ain't going to be easy." -- Farah

Neeraj Chopra (India)

Event: Javelin

Age: 19

Chopra, the former world junior champion, is at the front of a surging Indian track and field program that recently dominated the 2017 Asian Track and Field Championships. Host India won 29 medals, and Chopra's gold in the javelin was one of 12 for the country. Now competing in his first year in the elite Diamond League, he is quickly moving into the world's top ranks. His throw of 86.48 meters (283.72 feet) in 2016 is an Indian and Junior world record. He ranks eighth in the world this year at 85.63 (280.93 feet). Chopra, the son of a farmer, originally took up track and field at the advice of an uncle to get in better shape. But he quickly showed his athleticism and an intelligence to grasp concepts and techniques.

Prime number: India has won just one medal in worlds history, a bronze.

Quotable: "He is very mature for his age. What stands out in Neeraj is his ability to absorb information and then enact it into his physical movements. At times, it's instantaneous." -- Chopra's coach, Garry Calvert

Hellen Obiri recent national record in the 5,000 meters is the fifth fastest time in history. AFP PHOTO / ALBERTO PIZZOLIALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

Hellen Obiri (Kenya)

Event: 1,500 and 5,000

Age: 27

Obiri is a corporal in the Kenya Defense Forces. She's the mother of a young daughter. And, she was a reluctant middle-distance runner. She ran the 200 and 400 in school and didn't take up longer distances until she was in the armed forces. Obiri's rise to elite status has been steady, however, with only time off in 2015 for maternity leave. She won gold in the 3,000 at the 2012 World Indoor Championships, bronze in the 1,500 at the 2013 World Championships and silver in the 5,000 at the Rio Games. Now, after the retirement of teammate Vivian Cheruiyot -- a four-time world champion in the 5,000 and 10,000 -- the door of opportunity is open for Obiri. She recently ran 14:18.37 to break the Kenyan record in the 5,000 (and beat her Olympic time by more than 11 seconds). In May, she finished second to countrywoman and Olympic champion Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon in the 1,500 at the Prefontaine Classic. In July, she smashed the Kenyan mile record (4:16.56) in London.

Prime number: Obiri's recent national record in the 5,000 is the fifth fastest in history.

Quotable: "I feel the weight on my shoulders after Vivian's exit. I feel the whole world has its eyes on me." -- Obiri

Sally Pearson (Australia)

Event: 100-meter hurdles

Age: 30

There were times in recent years Pearson wasn't sure she would ever make it back to elite status. Between 2008 and 2013, she ranked among the world's best, winning Olympic silver in 2008 and gold in 2012. But in 2015 she suffered a horrible injury to her left wrist - called a "bone explosion" by doctors - when she fell during a race in Rome. When she first saw the damage, she was shocked. "I thought they would have to amputate," she said. A year later, she was in the midst of a comeback, hoping to go to Rio, but tore a hamstring. Now, Pearson (formerly Sally McLellan) is headed back to the world championships, having won her eighth Australian championship in 12.53 seconds and following it with a 12.48 in a Diamond League meet in London. It's not as good as the Olympic record she set in 2008 (12.35), but it's her fastest time in five years.

Prime number: 12. That was the number of broken bones (plus a dislocation) she suffered in her wrist, hand and arm in 2015.

Quotable: "The biggest thing for me is I can be competitive now. I can push myself [against rivals]. That is what I'm really excited about." -- Pearson

Beth Potter (Great Britain)

Event: 10,000

Age: 25

In 2016, Potter made the Olympic 10,000 team, where she finished 34th in 32:03.45. Afterward, the former high school physics teacher from Scotland wanted a challenge, so she switched to triathlon with the intent of making the Olympic team at Tokyo in 2020. "I want to give it a crack for six to 12 months and see how I fare," she said in January. Five months later, however, Potter returned to the track to win her first national title in the 10,000 (32:04.63). It's just a quick detour from triathlon - still her main focus - but she believes she now has more endurance on the track, even though she's running fewer miles per week. In her first race back, she qualified for worlds.

Prime number: She's running about 50 miles per week now, roughly 13 fewer per week than when she was training only for the 10,000.

Quotable: "What I've been doing lately is obviously working. I'm getting my aerobic strength from other areas like the bike and pool and my legs are a bit fresher, so it's win-win." -- Potter, on competing in both triathlon and track

Dafne Schippers (Netherlands)

Event: 100, 200, 4x100 relay

Age: 25

Schippers was one of the world's best heptathletes. In 2013, she was a bronze medalist at the world championships. But because of all the stress on her knees from training and competing in so many events, she decided in 2015 to focus only on sprinting. Now Schippers - a foodie who posts recipes and food reviews on the blog on her website (dafnelikes.com) -- is thriving. She's being compared to Fanny Blankers-Koen, the great Dutch Olympic sprinter and hurdler. Schippers, "The Flying Dutchwoman," won gold in the 200 and silver in the 100 at worlds in 2015. At the 2016 Olympics, she was second in the 200 to Jamaican Elaine Thompson and fifth in the 100. In July in Switzerland, Schippers ran 22.10 to win a Diamond League 200 race, the fastest time in the world this year.

Prime number: Her 21.63 in the 200 in 2015 ranks as the third best ever, behind only Florence Griffith-Joyner and Marion Jones.

Quotable: "Her style, her build ... she reminds me of my mother." - Jan Blankers, on the comparison of Schippers to Fanny Blankers-Koen

Julius Yego (Kenya)

Event: Javelin

Age: 28

Kenya has earned its reputation as a bastion of long-distance runners. Now Yego has earned acclaim for tackling long distances. Two years ago, in Beijing, Yego became the first Kenyan field athlete to win gold at the world championships. He then won silver at the Olympics in Brazil and has the sixth-best throw in the world this year. He's called himself "Mr. YouTube Man," as he has essentially coached himself to greatness via the video service by studying videos of great throwers to learn techniques. He grew up in a rural area with little coaching or money to attend international junior meets. His breakthrough came in 2011, when he became the first Kenyan to win a field event at the All-Africa Games. The next year at the London Olympics, he was the first Kenyan to make a javelin final.

Prime number: One. Yego was able to make just one throw at the Rio Games before withdrawing with an injury. But it stood up for the silver.

Quotable: "I have a passion for javelin throw. I think somewhere in my blood is written javelin." -- Yego