American sprinter Christian Coleman welcomes spotlight at track worlds

LONDON -- "I am just concentrating on staying in my own lane." It was the phrase running through USA Track and Field team's final press conference before the start of the IAAF World Athletics Championships on Friday, pointing at introspection and blocking out external distractions. For Christian Coleman, this mantra is more relevant than ever.

The 21-year-old only turned professional in June, but it was after he became the fastest man in the world this year when he clocked a 9.82 in the 100 meters at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. That time also brings the spotlight.

As the track world wonders where it will stand without Usain Bolt, many will look to Coleman and others who can inspire and fill the void when the Jamaican star hangs up his golden boots after this year's championship.

Editor's Picks Yes, there's Usain Bolt ... but don't forget about these track stars at worlds Yes, there will be track stars other than Usain Bolt making noise at the 2017 IAAF World Track and Field Championships. From Wayde van Niekerk to Mo Farah, here is who should be on your radar in London.

Usain Bolt hopes for 'unstoppable' legacy "Unbeatable, unstoppable -- Usain Bolt." That is the headline the Jamaican sprinter wants to see after his swansong race at the upcoming IAAF World Championships in London. 1 Related

But for all the drama and accolades surrounding Bolt's 100-meter farewell on Saturday evening, there will be seven other sprinters who are fully confident that they can gate-crash the party. With Andre de Grasse now out of the competition due to a hamstring tear, Coleman -- who has run sub-10 100 six times this year -- has emerged as the man who could burst Bolt's balloon with Yohan Blake the next-fastest this year (9.90).

"To be one of the guys in contention to win and to upset Bolt, that would be crazy," Coleman said. "If that happens it would be great.

"I know from watching previous championships what the atmosphere is going to be like, from the fans to the Usain Bolt show, so to just be a part of history is a great feeling. I've not got to think about the atmosphere and go and compete."

This is all new for Coleman. He was part of the Team USA roster at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but his involvement was limited to running in the 4x100 relay qualifying heats and then sat out the final. When he lines up in Friday's 100 prelims, it will be the first time he has competed individually at international level.

But as he sat facing the press Thursday in the depths of the same Olympic Stadium where Bolt has achieved so much success, Coleman did not seem remotely overawed by what lies in wait. He was the least experienced of the six athletes at the top table - Allyson Felix, Christian Taylor, Jenny Simpson, Ryan Crouser and Tianna Bartoletta were alongside him - but he seemed comfortable, sidestepping any questions over the threat Bolt poses and, instead, stayed in his own lane.

"I'm locked in and focused in, and when you do that, special things happen," he said. "To be able to come out with a win -- that's everybody's goal, so I will be ready."

After running the fastest time in the 100 meters this year, Christian Coleman will face new expectations at the IAAF World Athletics Championships, which begin Friday in London. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

He will likely line up alongside fellow American Justin Gatlin in Saturday's final. Gatlin has been something of a mentor to Coleman. The two are University of Tennessee alumni and, like Gatlin before him, Coleman holds the unique quartet of 60m/200m indoor and 100m/200m outdoor U.S. titles.

But after an arduous year of competing both indoors and outdoors for Tennessee, Coleman will not compete in the 200 in London (he clocked 19.85 in Lexington, the third fastest time this year), instead focusing his efforts on the 100.

Though he dodged any moniker of being "the next Usain Bolt," he will be racing against the man he dubs "the greatest of all time" on Saturday, if all goes to plan. But for Coleman, he will be looking to carve out his own niche in 100-meter history.

"Usain Bolt, Tyson Gay, Justin Gatlin ... to have my name up there with those types of guys is a blessing and a humbling feeling," Coleman said. "I feel I've worked hard and deserve to be on the stage and I'm ready to compete."