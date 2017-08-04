LONDON STADIUM -- On the track where Sir Mo Farah made his name five years ago to the day, he booked his place in the record books with his 10th consecutive global track victory.

He stormed home to take the first gold of the IAAF World Championships in the 10,000 meters in 26:49.51 in front of his adoring home support.

Memories flooded back to London 2012 and the day they dubbed 'Super Saturday'. It was then that Farah exploded into British consciousness as a new face for athletics in this part of the world when he won his 10,000 Olympic title. It was the start of a run that has seen him sweep all before him in both the 10k and 5k events, but the triumph on what should probably be known as 'Farah Friday' triggers the beginning of his goodbye to the track. Next in his sights is the marathon.

Watching Farah among the pack is fascinating. It is a race for individual honours, but in the early stages it is built on a pack mentality from those with multiple contenders; it is like athletics' version of the Tour de France. The respective athletes from Kenya - who had spoken earlier in the week about trying to run Farah's sprint finish out of him -- Uganda and Ethiopia contingent frequently made collective, tactical charges through the pack and then dropped back to leave one sole pace-setter; Farah, the sole Brit, ran all the while on his own.

He floated around the various groups, sometimes leading, sometimes hanging back and leaving a 20m gap which with a quicker stride saw him quickly cut up that deficit. He was in his element; if there is such a thing as a comfort zone, this is it for Farah, to the extent he at one stage gestured to the crowd to increase the cheering decibels while all the while running to his own beat.

After navigating the various race paces -- Joshua Cheptegei and Geoffrey Kamworor frequently exchanged the lead -- Farah injected some more pace into the race with a mile to go, leading to a ripple effect of noise around the stadium. And then with 600 metres left came the kick his rivals had so desperately tried to dilute for the previous 25 minutes.

He went to the front with Paul Tanui on his shoulder. Twice Farah was caught on his trailing leg, almost stumbling with 300m to go. In the final stages he was chased to the line by Cheptegei but Farah was left on his own to cross out in front, arms spread wide: a familiar pose in a familiar place.

Mo Farah was a back-marker at times in a fast 10,000 meters race that saw him clock a world leading time for 2017. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

This was a reminder of times past, as those in London Stadium remembered 2012. That day when he crossed the line at 9.46pm on that warm summer's evening to crown a remarkable 44-minute spell where Great Britain won three Track and Field gold medals, he hugged second-place Galen Rupp and then fell to his knees in prayer.

This time he was on his own as he processed the achievement. Then came the customary smile and as the 60,000-strong crowd cheered him, he took to his victory lap with his four children, of which two weren't born when he won here in 2012.

London still has Saturday's 5000m final to bid one emotional farewell to Farah before he turns attention to the marathon in championships to come. But Friday night was as much a matter of getting Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the front-foot and building a good feeling from home support as they start the charge to their target of between six to eight medals. Along the way, he was cementing his place in the history books.

Farah last failed to win a championship back in 2011 when he trailed Ibrahim Jeilan in Daegu. Much has happened since then: he's been knighted, he's had to defend his reputation, but he remains a darling of the British public.

Farah is the face of these World Championships in the city that became home at the age of eight. However, he has kept a low profile this week. Great Britain were doing their final pre-championships press conference Thursday, but he was conspicuously absent from that. Instead, Farah was in a nearby building launching a new brand of trainers -- he has kept his council, frustrated by fresh questioning following the Fancy Bears leak in July and his relationship with coach Alberto Salazar, who is under investigation by the U.S Anti-Doping Agency.

"I am sick of repeating myself. You guys [the media] just make something out of nothing," Farah said after the Anniversary Games in early July; there have been no sound bites from him since, instead it was GB performance director Neil Black's duty to tee up Friday night's 10,000 farewell when he promised that "you'll see something special" from Farah. He delivered, running the best time in the world this year.

Coming into this championship, Farah was the only man to win back-to-back 5000 and 10,000 championship titles. Saturday offers him the chance to complete a remarkable treble but tonight was Farah's evening as London once again took to their feet for the man they simply know as Mo.