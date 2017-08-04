Simpson, Semenya, Muir advance to set up talent-rich 1,500 semis

LONDON -- Jenny Simpson is one of the most experienced 1,500-meter runners in the women's field at the IAAF World Track and Field Championships.

The 30-year-old American took the title in the event in 2011, won silver two years later and became the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in the discipline in last year's Rio Games.

So, it wasn't a surprise that Simpson made it comfortably through to the semifinals in her Friday heat. One name that was new to the distance at a major tournament, but not the big track stage, was Caster Semenya. The South African was forced to run close to a personal best in her debut -- 4 minutes, 2.84 seconds -- in a fast heat that saw her toward the back of the pack for the first half of the race.

Semenya's signature event is 800 meters and she plans to double up here even though athletes usually prefer to race their favored events first. Simpson questioned whether her rival could make an impact at the longer distance.

"When you run a one-off 1,500 meters, you can feel really confident and good, but they add up as you go through the rounds," Simpson said. "So, if you don't have a lot of experience with that, it can be a bigger challenge than we know. We'll see how she handles it."

The field for the event is extremely strong, with world-record holder Genzebe Dibaba and Sifan Hassan, the fastest woman this year, among those through to the next round.

"If you look at the field, there's no head-on favorite," said Simpson, who finished second behind Hassan and was joined by teammates Kate Grace and Sara Vaughn in advancing to the next stage. "Maybe Hassan on paper is the person with the highest credentials for 2017, and a lot of experience. Anything can happen.

"We have seen it before, when you think you can pick the top three and it gets jumbled up. I often do well under those circumstances so don't count me out."

Great Britain's Laura Muir was also optimistic and pleased to get through without any mishaps in Simpson's heat, which was slow but potentially dangerous because of bunching. Three other Britons also made it through, but Jessica Judd seemed to enjoy it the most -- recording a personal-best 4:03.73 to finish sixth in her heat after leading most of the way on debut.

"I've never heard a cheer like that," she said afterward. "That is the highlight of my year, my life. ... I didn't expect to go off that hard. I normally go off my breathing, how I'm feeling, and I couldn't even hear it, so I thought I've just got to keep going."

The 1,500 semifinals take place Saturday, while the final is Monday.