Not even 'the worst blocks' ever can stop Usain Bolt in worlds opener

LONDON -- Does Usain Bolt do it on purpose? Or does drama and uncertainty just naturally gravitate to him as championship races approach?

To those not versed in Bolt's history, the unbeatable looked vulnerable Friday in the first round of the men's 100-meter dash at the IAAF World Championships. Bolt got off to a poor start, even by his long-limbed standards. He was in fourth place at 40 meters. He needed to actually exert himself against such pretenders as Shuhei Tada of Japan to win his heat in a lackluster 10.07 seconds.

Bolt advanced to Saturday's semifinals. The finals are later that night. Bolt, 30, says it will be the last individual race of his transcendent career. One might like to think the outcome is in doubt. Utter dominance fascinates in the history books, but can bore in the moment. Ever the showman, Bolt has a history of nagging ailments and slow early-season times. This year, his balky back required a trip to his specialist in Germany. He has only cracked 10 seconds once, with a pedestrian -- for Bolt -- 9.95.

But when a world title is on the finish line, Bolt wins.

Since stepping into legend at the 2008 Olympics, Bolt has run 21 world championship races in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay. Except for a false-start disqualification in the 100 in the 2011 worlds, he has won every time. (Bolt recently forfeited his 4x100 gold from the 2008 Olympics because a teammate tested positive for steroids.) Bolt often trails early, but no one can stay in front of him down the stretch. He is the only person to have won three sprint golds, in the 100, 200 and 4x100, in three Olympics. No one else has even done it twice.

Could Bolt end his career with a loss? "Nah worry," as they say in his native Jamaica.

"The race overall was a poor start. I had to push myself a little to get back in the race," Bolt said. "But overall, I'm glad I got to push myself, blow the cobwebs out. I'm feeling OK, but it wasn't a great race."

Bolt criticized the starting blocks in London Stadium, where he won three golds in the 2012 Olympics. "When I did the warm-up, [the blocks] pushed back," he said, describing them as "the worst blocks I've ever experienced."

Running in Lane 7, Bolt looked to his left at 40 meters, accelerated to the front, then eased up at the finish ahead of Great Britain's James Dasaolu (10.13) and France's Jimmy Vicault (10.15). Tada also qualified for the semifinals, finishing fourth in 10.19.

Bolt's time was eighth-fastest of the first round. His fellow countryman Julian Forte was first in a personal-best 9.99. USA's Christian Coleman was second-fastest after coasting in the final 20 meters of his heat and clocking 10.01. Two other Americans also advanced: veteran Justin Gatlin (10.05), who was roundly booed, as he was at last year's Rio Olympics, for a 2007 doping suspension, and newcomer Christopher Belcher (10.13).

Coleman owns the fastest time in the world this year at 9.82 seconds. With the 35-year-old Gatlin slowing down and Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse out of London with a hamstring injury, Coleman, 21, seems to be the only athlete who can challenge Bolt.

This is Coleman's first experience in a world-championship setting. He ran a qualifying leg of the 4x100 in Rio. "Had to control my nerves, the atmosphere was really exciting," Coleman said after his heat. "Had to just come out and execute, stay within myself, focus on my lane."

In a pre-meet news conference, Coleman deflected all questions about Bolt. Now that the races have arrived, though, he said he came to London to win.

"Everybody has the same goal -- try to come out and get the win. I have that same goal. My mindset is to come out and win."

Can he beat Bolt?

"Yeah, I have a lot of confidence in myself, that I can come out and win," he said. "But you never take anybody for granted."

Especially the fastest man ever.