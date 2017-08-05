        <
          Fans -- and winner Justin Gatlin -- bow to Usain Bolt in his 100 finale

          Justin Gatlin, left, bowed to Usain Bolt after edging the Jamaican star in the men's 100-meter final Saturday. AP Photo/Tim Ireland
          6:52 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Usain Bolt's 100-meter finale didn't have the ending many were expecting -- Justin Gatlin edged fellow American Christian Coleman and Bolt on Saturday at the IAAF World Track and Field Championships.

          Here is how the Twitterverse reacted to the drama at Olympic Stadium:

          Starting with a little poetry ...

          Before the race, some fans paid tribute in their own ways:

          Ever the showman

          As Bolt made his way out to the track for the final individual race of his career, he gave a fist pump to one of the stadium patrons:

          Reaction

          After the finish, many reacted to Bolt's third-place finish and Gatlin's shocking win at age 35:

          Wallace Spearmon also took to Twitter after the race to respond to some of the audience who seemed to bring up Gatlin's past in the sport (he served a four-year doping suspension):

          The last word ...

