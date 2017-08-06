LONDON -- Joe Kovacs of the United States picked up silver in the shot put, but he deserves additional recognition for the tenacity he showed over a disputed no-throw in the final round at the World Championships.

Needing to produce something special to displace New Zealand's Tomas Walsh at the top of the leaderboard, Kovacs put everything into a prodigious final throw -- only to be red-flagged for his foot scraping the top of the plinth at the front of the circle.

Cue a livid Kovacs pacing the shot put area in the infield and pointing furiously at the video screens in London Stadium. He was still awaiting a response to his official complaint when he spoke in the mixed zone later.

"I got it measured -- it was far enough to win, 22.08 meters," he said after finishing behind Walsh (22.03 meters). "I'm happy I went down swinging and we'll see what they say on the video.

"I may have yelled at an official or two -- I definitely apologised to them after. In the heat of the moment, when you put it all out there, you want it in your favour."

Though Kovac took silver with 21.66 meters, Olympic champion and U.S. compatriot Ryan Crouser could manage a mark of only 21.20 meters.

Maybe it was because his favoured headwear was refused before the championships. "I wasn't allowed -- bandana was declined," he said. "It wasn't part of the USA uniform. I asked, they said 'better not' so I didn't push my luck."

-- Leo Spall

Over before it began

This is becoming a running theme in ICYMI, where we recognise those who came, saw and unfortunately got sent straight back home again.

Perhaps the saddest sight of Sunday's action came in the heats of the men's 110-meters hurdles, when Jamaican Ronald Levy appeared to hurt himself jumping over the very first hurdle before pulling up after the second barrier. He left the track in a wheelchair, with his World Championships having lasted perhaps as little as three competitive seconds.

There was also huge disappointment for Australian javelin thrower Kathryn Mitchell. She entered qualifying with outside hopes of a medal having thrown further this year than all but five of the competitors in the field.

However, Mitchell mustered a throw of only 57.42 meters, far short of her season's best of 66.12, and finished 25th overall when top 12 was necessary for a place in the final.

-- Steven Saunders

Felix and Lavillenie make it look easy

The shadow boxing of the early rounds of certain events can be fascinating viewing if you like watching elite athletes play it very, very cool.

Nobody was cooler on Sunday morning than Allyson Felix, who has won nine gold medals at the World Championships in her career and is the defending champion over 400 meters.

Few performances so far have been as controlled and emphatic as Allyson Felix's simple qualification in the first heat of the women's 400 meters. She scorched round the first 150 before practically jogging the rest of the way. "I just controlled the race," said the defending champion. "I just wanted to feel comfortable to qualify. I feel good, peaking at the right time." Steven Saunders, ESPN UK

Not long before, Renaud Lavillenie of France made two perfect clearances in the pole vault to secure his place in Tuesday's final.

Lavillenie holds the world record of 6.16 meters but has been hampered by injuries this season and is hoping 5.90 will be enough this time around.

"I love competing, I love fighting and I think it is going to be very interesting," he said of the final. "My goal at these championships is to get on the podium one more time. For the bronze, sometimes you need to fight as if for gold."

-- Steven Saunders

Martin hangs up her spikes

Jess Martin was already contemplating retirement before Saturday's final of the women's 10,000 meters. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The sheer toll that athletics takes -- the training, nutrition and mental strength required -- was evidenced on Saturday night when Britain's Jess Martin confirmed her retirement at the age of 24.

While the announcement was made in the aftermath of Almaz Ayana's obliteration of the entire field in the 10,000 meters, Martin insisted it was a long time coming.

"I made a decision a little while ago to decide to retire at the moment," Martin said. "I say at the moment, because a year ago I wouldn't have said I would retire, but now it's a decision that I feel is right for me and I feel there is a lot more in my life that I want to do apart from running.

"My hopes [are] not in the best place with running, for many different reasons. It's a tough sport to do and if you're not feeling that you are giving it 100 percent then I don't feel you can come out on the stage and do your best and I don't feel that's the right thing to do.

"I don't feel that I'm doing the sport justice for myself and my family. My husband [Dan] is a professional cyclist and I feel that now I'm going to be the best wife and the best supporter I can be to him and I'm very excited for so many things we have in our future together. I'm feeling a little bit tired and a little bit sorry for myself, but I'll be fine."

-- Steven Saunders

Bor berates himself for not trying

As American Evan Jager was continuing his fine form in qualifying for the 3,000-meter steeplechase, compatriot Hillary Bor -- by his own admission -- had only himself to blame for failing to progress to Tuesday's final.

The 27-year-old is 10th fastest in the world this year and finished seventh in last year's Olympic final, but Sunday was a different story entirely.

"I messed up," said Bor, who finished fifth in his heat, outside the automatic spots and too slow to qualify as a fastest loser. "I'm feeling good, it's not like I'm [not] feeling good. I just think I gave up today.

"I'm [angry] at myself. I think I gave up the last 600. I'm better than what I ran today. I didn't run hard. I don't know why."

-- Steven Saunders