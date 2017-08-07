LONDON -- Isaac Makwala was one of a number of athletes hoping to take over from Usain Bolt as king of the 200 meters, but the Botswana sprinter never made the start line after succumbing to gastroenteritis at the team hotel.

The organising committee for the IAAF World Athletics Championships later released a statement that confirmed that "those affected have been supported by both team and LOC medical staff.

"In addition we have been working with Public Health England to ensure the situation is managed and contained.

"As a result, further advice and guidelines have been issued to team doctors and support staff -- standard procedure for such an occurrence where a number of teams are occupying championship accommodation."

Makwala is due to race on Tuesday night in the final of the 400 meters, and required a medical certificate to ensure that his withdrawal from the 200 meters did not make him ineligible to compete again in the championships.

Irish 400-meter hurdler Tom Barr was another to be struck by the stomach bug. "I'm gutted to have to withdraw from today's semifinal," said Barr. "I wasn't feeling great yesterday evening and later in the night I was hit with a bad bout of gastroenteritis.

"My whole year has been focused on the World Championships. The support yesterday was just brilliant and to not be able to go out and compete today for Ireland is beyond disappointing."

-- Steven Saunders

Stay in your lane

While Makwala was an absentee from the 200-meter heats, the event itself seemed to carry something of a curse:

You don't see many results lists like this -- Brown and Munyai both disqualified for lane violations. Steven Saunders, ESPN UK

It was a particularly frustrating exit for Brown, who ran the second-fastest time of the heats only to be disqualified.

More shot put controversy

We reported Sunday on the controversy around American Joe Kovacs in the shot put, but compatriot Ryan Crouser also had grounds for complaint: Should his third throw have counted?

Crouser launched a throw that registered at 22.31 meters and would have surpassed gold medal-winner Tom Walsh's effort, but it was shown the red flag after he was deemed to have touched outside the ring as he prepared to launch the shot.

The protest was dismissed by the IAAF, which presented Walsh with the gold medal before Monday night's session in the stadium commenced.

Talking to the BBC on Monday, Crouser said footage was "hard to watch" and even though the medals were handed out prior to that evening's session, he was still hoping an angle would prove that his throw was legal and his foot stayed clear of the ring.

He was asked whether the shadows appearing underneath his foot proved his theory correct, which he agreed with.

"The foul was called on the left foot -- they said I touched outside the ring," Crouser said. "When I saw the red flag come up, I thought it was at the front of the ring. To hear that it was called on that was a surprise. It's a tough call to make, the way the officials were set up.

"It's difficult -- all we can do, we're looking for a side view that would finalise it. We don't have a true side view."

-- Tom Hamilton

Glutton for punishment

Karsten Warholm, far right, gave race favourite Kerron Clement a fright in the 400-meter hurdles semifinal -- but only after a punishing ritual before the start. Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Karsten Warholm will make interesting viewing before the final of the 400-meters hurdles on Wednesday if his semifinal ritual is anything to go by.

The 21-year-old Norwegian slapped himself with both hands on the legs, chest and head repeatedly just before coming under starter's orders and was all action from then on in.

He finished second behind American favourite Kerron Clement (48.35 seconds) in a time of 48.43 seconds on Monday and the pair was the fastest of the stage.

"I don't really like people seeing it -- it's just for myself," said Warholm. "It's a thing I do in training because I train almost alone with my coach.

"We have some girls in the group but they can't push me in the same way and I need something to pump it up a bit because it's quality running. I'm staying focussed and that's the most important thing.

"There is no order, it's just what I feel like. Is my head with me? I'm just checking!"

-- Leo Spall