Talented field raises the stakes in women's 1,500 meter final

LONDON -- The famous newcomer surged from behind. The cagey veteran bet the house on a gutsy move. The crowd favorite desperately tried to hold on. And the reigning champion kept everyone at bay Monday in the women's 1,500-meter finals at the World Championships.

The stacked field included Olympic gold medalist Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon of Kenya, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, Jenny Simpson of the USA and world-record holder Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia. The wild card was Caster Semenya of South Africa, the dominant and controversial 800-meter star in her first international 1,500 competition.

After a chaotic and thrilling final 100 meters, Kipyegon emerged the winner in 4:02.59. Simpson squeezed past Hassan on the inside to take silver (4:02.76), and Semenya closed a huge gap with her patented kick to lock up bronze (4:02.90).

"I knew it would be a very strong race. I knew this gold medal would be tough [to win]," Kipyegon said.

While Kipyegon dueled Hassan through the last lap and around the final turn, Simpson watched them from fourth place and waited for her opportunity.

"I remember coming around the [final] bend and just thinking, 'I can see how hard Faith and Hassan are racing each other, and I really believe I can get one of them if they're racing this hard this far out,'" said Simpson.

"I tried to stay calm and then release the beast the last 80 meters or so."

In such a tactical race as the four-lap 1,500, it was incredible that Simpson found an opening to pass Hassan on the inside. Simpson credited her coaches with encouraging her to be decisive.

"I don't know if I ever passed on the inside in the last 100 or 200 meters," Simpson said. "When you make a decision, you don't hesitate. Not a nanosecond. I saw people break to the outside. It's risky, [the opening] could have closed. I didn't hesitate and went for it. It worked out."

Left in the cold was Laura Muir of Great Britain, the Scottish crowd favorite. She led the first few laps with a fast pace, knowing she didn't have the closing speed of her competitors and trying to tire them out. Muir was in third place on the last lap, but Semenya made a furious closing charge.

"I ran the race exactly how I wanted to, it was just that last 10 meters that got away from me," said Muir, who was in tears long after the race. "I just ran as hard as I could. There was nothing I could do when they came past me. I just gave it all I could."

The presence of Semenya elevated the stakes. The 26-year-old's blistering 800 times have drawn international attention since she was a teenager. The IAAF made her take a gender-verification test in 2009, and critics said her naturally high testosterone levels gave her an unfair advantage. In 2015, a rule requiring Semenya and similar athletes to artificially lower their testosterone was suspended. (The issue is still being litigated, and her competitive future is somewhat in limbo.)

Semenya has run through all the drama, and has not been beaten at 800 meters since 2015. No one knew how she would fare in the far more strategic 1,500 at the world-class level. She called the decision to double in the 1,500 and 800 a "gamble."

In the final, she was 30 yards from the lead coming out of the final turn, but powered past Muir and the fading Hassan. "We made mistakes during the race, trying to keep up with the pace," she said, happy with her third-place finish. "Obviously, when you make mistakes, you pay. Coming to the last bend, I wasn't quite sure about recovering from that, but I just had to keep on pushing to the last meters."

At the victors' press conference, she batted away another set of the unending questions about her gender and testosterone.

"I have no time for nonsense, medication or no medication. I'm an athlete," she said. "I don't have time for such things."

She said will make time for more 1,500s.

"Trying to spice up this event, I'm quite happy with it," she said. "I think I can do better in the future."