LONDON -- Wayde van Niekerk eased home in the 400-meter final to secure the first part of a potential gold medal double at the IAAF World Athletics Championships, but two questions remained after the race.

First, what would have happened had Botswanan Isaac Makwala been allowed to race? And second, as Van Niekerk eased home, is Usain Bolt's 200-meter record under threat in an event the South African prefers to the full-lap distance?

Van Niekerk was imperious in London, as he lit up the night's athletics on a chilly evening. He said afterward that he was cold prior to the race and found it hard to warm up -- welcome to the British summer, Wayde -- but he still won comfortably with a time of 43.98 seconds. There was no repeat of the events following his gold-medal win at Beijing 2015, when he collapsed due to exhaustion and left the stadium in an ambulance. He looked completely in his comfort zone on Tuesday night.

It was billed as the race where he might trouble the 43-second barrier, but as he slowed down in the final stretch, it was a case of job well done and attention turned to the 200 semifinals on Wednesday.

But it could have been a much harder task for Van Niekerk had Makwala been permitted to run. The afternoon's events were punctuated by a statement and counter-statement regarding Makwala's desire to run in the 400 final at London Stadium, but confusion aside, it robbed the race of a matchup between the two fastest men in the world over the distance this year.

"Obviously there are a lot of fingers that are being pointed right now," Van Niekerk said of the Makwala drama during his postrace news conference. "I would allow him to have his fair opportunity.

"I wish he could have run. I have so much sympathy for him. I wish I could give him my medal, to be honest. But this is sport. We all have disappointments, we all have tough times. But we just have to fight back even harder."

He said afterward the race was "never going to be a walk in the park", but it was comfortable for Van Niekerk. That may be just as well, as this was day three of potentially five consecutive days on the track as he seeks to replicate Michael Johnson's 1995 feat of winning both 200 and 400 titles. Van Niekerk had more than one eye on events to come.

"I have two more rounds [in the 200 meters] and I thought if the times aren't going to come [in the 400], there's no use to push it to my limits." Wayde van Niekerk

In the last 150 meters of the race he looked up to the screen, saw the lead he had, and, in his words, "thought of my health" as he turned his attention to the 200. "I have two more rounds and I thought if the times aren't going to come [Van Niekerk's winning 400 time of 43.98 seconds was nearly a second slower than his world record set in Rio], there's no use to push it to my limits," Van Niekerk said.

The buildup of lactic acid meant Van Niekerk conducted a postrace in-stadium interview on his back.

"The recovery process tonight was difficult, it took a while to recover," he said. "The recovery process is important as it's going from endurance straight to speed tomorrow, and I need to get myself into recovery."

With the post-Bolt era beckoning, the 200 will give us another indication of whether Van Niekerk can fill the Jamaican's boots on the track in the half-lap distance to match his off-track billing as the new face of athletics.

Van Niekerk has always been reluctant to align himself as "the next Bolt," and in personality terms, they are vastly different. Bolt has always mixed showmanship with his incredible form on the track; Van Niekerk is more of an introvert, with his Instagram feed limited to the odd sponsorship plug and pictures with teammates and training videos, rather than the all-access approach Bolt grants his millions of fans.

But Van Niekerk speaks with an assuredness befitting someone who knows how brightly the spotlight shines on them.

"I know I have a massive responsibility on me to continue growing and performing," Van Niekerk said. "It's important to continue the great legacy that the greats before me have left behind, and to continue building track and field."

The London crowd usually cheers loudest for hometown favourites, but the roar Van Niekerk received prior to Tuesday's final was a sure contender for ovation of the night.

Should he make the 200 final, Wednesday and Thursday will only help build the anticipation and that iconic stature.

There is a sense that Van Niekerk is only getting started. When asked how he feels about the 400 compared to the 200, his eyes lit up.

"I love the 200," Van Niekerk said, smiling from ear to ear.

In an interview earlier this year, he said he is only racing the 400 because his coach -- 75-year-old Ans Botha -- adores the event. But Van Niekerk thrives off the blink-and-you'll-miss-it intensity of the 200, a race that is about going all out rather than playing it a little more tactically.

If Tuesday night was a duty for Van Niekerk in a straightforward race, then we can expect to see something truly special from him over the next couple of days, with the focus hopefully on a remarkable event on the track, rather than events off it.