Timeline of the Isaac Makwala controversy

Botswana's Isaac Makwala has become the story of the 2017 World Athletics Championships.

After vomiting ahead of his 200m preliminaries Monday, Makwala was determined by the IAAF to have been one of several athletes affected by an outbreak of the norovirus. As a result, he was quarantined and missed both his 200m heat and the 400m final, in which he was expected to challenge South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk for the gold medal.

However, despite being finally allowed to race in the 200m final, it was neither Makwala or Van Nierkerk to pick up the gold. It was instead Ramil Guliyev who won in 20.09 seconds to claim Turkey's first gold of the championships.

Makwala rival calls time trial 'unfair' After being granted a time trial in the 200 meters and then advancing into the final of the event, Isaac Makwala remains at the center of controversy, with one fellow athlete claiming the Botswanan had been given an unfair advantage.

With an ongoing saga preoccupying his nearest rival in the 400, Wayde van Niekerk was able to conserve energy while sauntering to world gold in Tuesday's final. With his favourite event still to come, a double to rival Michael Johnson is now the goal.

Now, after a bizarre turn of events, he will race for 200m gold on Thursday. ESPN takes a look at how it all unfolded over the past week:

Saturday, Aug. 5

Makwala comfortably wins his 400m heat in 44.55 seconds, beating USA's LaShawn Merritt and Jamal Walton of the Cayman Islands to qualify for the semifinals.

Sunday, Aug. 6

In the 400m semifinal, Makwala went faster -- 44.30 seconds -- to beat Jamaica's Demish Gaye and American Gil Roberts and reach the final.

Makwala reacts after the semifinals of the 400m. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

Monday, Aug. 7

The controversy begins. Competition organisers issue a statement confirming a number of cases of gastroenteritis reported at the Tour Hotel, one of the official team hotels, and the one in which Makwala was staying. Thirty athletes were said to have been affected by the illness, later confirmed as norovirus.

The IAAF sends a letter to teams at the Tower Hotel, asking them to report "any episodes of diarrhoea and vomiting" and summons them to a meeting. It added that "recommendations from Public Health England say the affected person must remain isolated for 48 hours after the last episode of vomiting or diarrhoea".

After vomiting in the stadium medical room ahead of his 200m heat, Makwala was given medical dispensation to withdraw from the 200m and was then subject to a 48-hour quarantine rule -- thus ruling him out of the final of the 400m, his favoured event.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Public Health England announce that laboratory results confirmed two (since upgraded to three) cases of norovirus were found in those affected by illness, while a spokesperson for the Tower Hotel insisted it was not the source of the outbreak.

In a statement the IAAF says Makwala would not participate in the 400m final: "Isaac Makwala was withdrawn from the men's 400m [final] due to a medical condition on the instruction of the IAAF medical delegate."

Despite this, Makwala showed up at London Stadium before the final and insisted he was fit to race. However, video footage shows the 30-year-old being denied access to the warm-up track by security guards; instead he was escorted to an IAAF office and then back to his team hotel.

Van Niekerk went on to win gold but his special moment was overshadowed by the high-profile omission of his rival. In an interview with the BBC, an inconsolable Makwala claimed he was the victim of "sabotage" and had been fit enough to run, and later went as far as suggesting the situation would have been handled differently had it involved a British athlete.

Wayde van Niekerk, centre, went on to win the men's world 400m final in London. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The IAAF stood by its decision and said in a later statement: "The team doctor, team leader and team physio had been informed following the medical examination that the athlete should be quarantined for 48 hours and would therefore be missing the 400m final on Tuesday.

"All the information on the athlete was given to his team leader, doctor and physio the night before. We had no idea the Botswanan team did not understand the situation until the athlete turned up at the stadium."

However, Bostwana officials claimed they were not told Makwala could not run and blamed the IAAF for poor communication. There was also dispute over Makwala's medical tests.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Tensions appeared to ease after the IAAF accepted an appeal from the Botswana team to allow Makwala to try to qualify for the 200m final on Wednesday night.

His quarantine period ended at 14.00 and he was then cleared to run a solo 200m time-trial -- in heavy rain -- following an examination by the IAAF medical delegate. Running in the same lane he had been allocated for the original heat on Monday, Makwala had to clock 20.53 seconds or less to qualify for the semifinal.

He crossed the line in 20.20 seconds and after seeing his time, he did five push-ups and saluted to the crowd for their support. Two hours later, with seven competitors outside him, Makwala finished second in lane one, with a time of 20.14, behind Isiah Young to reach the final.

However, his exclusion from the 400m still rankled and, following two runs in two hours, Makwala said: "I'm running with anger. I still want my 400. That's my race. I'm still running heartbroken. I wish the IAAF had taken the decision for me to run my 400 first, alone. I was ready to run the 400 alone. Then I could run the 200.

"I wish to thank the IAAF for giving me another chance and the crowd is so amazing. They made me believe. I just want to thank this crowd. It's so amazing."

The fallout, though, didn't stop there. Botswana's minister of youth empowerment, sport and culture development, Thapelo Olopeng questioned the IAAF's earlier decision and stated that the Botswana government "couldn't tolerate such behaviour from an organisation such as the IAAF. We can even go the legal route."

Thursday, Aug. 10

The fairy tale ending wasn't to be for Makwala who ran the 200m final in 20.44 seconds.

Despite coming through the bend and first 100 metres in effective style, Makwala fell off the pace in the final half of the race to finish in a still-respectable sixth place.

Ramil Guliyev won in 20.09 seconds, picking up Turkey's first gold medal of the World Championships.