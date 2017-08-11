LONDON -- The women's long jump final could be a contender for event of the week: It was the tightest in World Athletics Championship history, had a post-final protest over a stray bib label and left defending champion Tianna Bartoletta sobbing on the podium.

Firstly, the final itself. Just six centimeters separated Brittney Reese in first from Ivana Spanovic in fourth, and there was just one centimeter between Spanovic and Bartoletta, who took a disputed bronze.

The reason it was disputed is that Spanovic protested that one of her jumps was incorrectly measured. Although she leaped beyond the winning distance of 7.02 meters, Spanovic's name label pinned to her vest made an indentation further back in the sand. That was the point which officials measured from, and Spanovic missed out.

Arguably, all three of the medalists could have ended up moving back a spot had the protest been successful, but it was Bartoletta who was most visibly affected during the medal ceremony, trying to smile and fight back tears.

"It's been a rocky year for me in my personal life, and I'm proud of how far I've come ... I still need to process my emotions," she explained afterward.

John recovering after crashing fall

Deborah John suffered a frightening fall in the 100-meter hurdles heats in Friday's morning session at the World Athletics Championships. Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

The Friday morning session at the World Athletics Championships was brought to a standstill by a crashing fall in the women's 100-meter hurdles. Running in the final heat, Deborah John of Trinidad & Tobago appeared to hurt herself after the fourth hurdle and, in trying to leap the fifth, came crashing down through the barrier. She was down on the track for 10 minutes as medical staff attended to her, paying particular attention to her neck, before being wheeled away on a stretcher. Steven Saunders, ESPN UK

A post on the Facebook page of the Trinidad & Tobago federation said that, after treatment from the team doctor and IAAF medical staff, John had "recovered physically" and was resting in her hotel room.

Home-field disadvantage

Robbie Grabarz is a former bronze medallist in this very stadium, having finished third in the high jump at the 2012 Olympics, but even that level of experience does not necessarily give you a head start on the field.

After qualifying for Sunday's high jump final with his final attempt over 2.31 meters, Grabarz admitted competing in a home championships almost became too much for him.

"It is great to be through but I think I was just so excited," said Grabarz, the joint owner of the British record in the event. "I ran too hard on my run-up so I had nowhere to go on some of my fouls.

"A championships in London will never happen again in my career so there was a lot of pressure coming in; you want to make the most of this opportunity. I think because I won a medal here in 2012, I know I can do it again this time. I've got five years more experience so I should be able to control it a lot more."

What tribute next for Schippers?

Dafne Schippers has achieved quite a lot for a 24-year-old: two world championship gold medals and an Olympic silver in the 200 meters, and a bridge named after her.

The Dafne Schippersbrug carries pedestrians and cyclists across the Amsterdam-Rijnkanaal, connecting the districts of Oog in Al, where Schippers now lives, and Leidsche Rijn, where Schippers went to school.

Schippers successfully defended her 200-meter title on Friday, having also won the event in Beijing two years ago, with a season's best of 22.05 seconds. Goodness knows what it might do for her fame in the Netherlands if her previous gold medal is any barometer.

"After Beijing, when I walked on the streets, there were a lot of people asking for autographs, pictures on the streets," she said in her postrace news conference. "It was harder to deal with it but in fact it is cool because I did a great job.

"And to have a bridge, which is the most important bridge in our country -- that is special to have my name on that."