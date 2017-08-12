Mo Farah ended his major championships career with a silver medal in the 5,000m at the London World Athletics Championships, which was won by Ethiopia's Muktar Edris.

The 34-year-old Farah was competing in an 11th consecutive global final -- 10 of which yielded gold medals -- but was outsprinted by Edris in the final 200m.

Farah told BBC Sport afterwards: "The 10,000m took a lot more out of me than I realised. I was trying to cover every move but they had a game plan -- one of them was going to sacrifice himself and that's what they did and the better man won.

"It's been a long journey but it's been incredible. It didn't quite hit home until after I crossed the line and had a couple of moments to myself when I realised -- this is it.

"I gave it all -- I didn't have a single bit left at the end."

Edris crossed the line and produced the 'Mobot' as America's Paul Chilemo came home just behind Farah to claim bronze.

Farah, who was born in Somalia and came to London at the age of eight, has two more planned races this summer -- in Birmingham and then Zurich. He is then likely to turn his attention to the marathon.