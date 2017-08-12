Sports world stunned by Usain Bolt's injury-plagued finale

This wasn't how anyone likely expected Usain Bolt's last competitive race to end.

While running the anchor leg for Jamaica in the men's 4x100-meter final Saturday at the world championships, Bolt pulled up about halfway from the finish with apparent cramping in his left leg.

Great Britain went on to win the race in a shocking upset of second-place United States, while Bolt could only watch as he lay on the Olympic Stadium track.

Here is how fans, athletes and the media responded to it all:

Usain Bolt pulled up in the last race of his career and was unable to finish the 4x100 relay final. [Credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images] pic.twitter.com/cNja44whUF — ESPN (@espn) August 12, 2017

Usain deserved better. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 12, 2017

Bolt walks straight down the tunnel. No interviews for the media from the great man. Crest fallen. Heart broken. #London2017 — Erasmus Kwaw (@erasmuskwaw) August 12, 2017

Unbelievable that Usain Bolt's career ended with these scenes. pic.twitter.com/JtccKE1uRY — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) August 12, 2017

Not the way you want to see a legend like ⚡️ end his #IAAFWorlds career. Heal soon, @usainbolt. — USATF (@usatf) August 12, 2017

Farewell to the greatest sprinter of all time @usainbolt and thank you for everything you have done for track and field man!!! — illWill (@WilliamClaye) August 12, 2017