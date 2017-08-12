        <
          Sports world stunned by Usain Bolt's injury-plagued finale

          Usain Bolt fell to the track during the anchor leg of the men's 4x100-meter final Saturday, the final race of his historic career. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
          6:45 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          This wasn't how anyone likely expected Usain Bolt's last competitive race to end.

          While running the anchor leg for Jamaica in the men's 4x100-meter final Saturday at the world championships, Bolt pulled up about halfway from the finish with apparent cramping in his left leg.

          Great Britain went on to win the race in a shocking upset of second-place United States, while Bolt could only watch as he lay on the Olympic Stadium track.

          Here is how fans, athletes and the media responded to it all:

