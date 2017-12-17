Athlete Sir Mo Farah has won the 2017 Sports Personality of the Year after bowing out of track competition with a gold medal at the 2017 World Championships in London.

Farah clinched the sixth World Championship gold of his career in the 10,000m and with four Olympic golds already to his name, was knighted by the Queen as part of the New Year Honours.

The 34-year-old, who has quit the track to focus on running marathons, beat motorcyclist Jonathan Rea in second and Paralympic sprinter Jonnie Peacock in third.

World heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua had been favourite to win the award with bookmakers but was unplaced.

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill was handed a Lifetime Achievement award, while the England Women's cricket team were named the team of the year.