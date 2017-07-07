SPARTA, Ky. -- Dale Earnhardt Jr. admits he's in "midseason form" with an attitude that feels the frustration and pressure of trying to perform.

Having missed the final 18 races of 2016 because of a concussion, Earnhardt had hoped that he could spend his final year of full-time NASCAR Cup racing not feeling that pressure and enjoying the season. But just as Jeff Gordon talked about following his 2015 season, the intensity and focus required to succeed doesn't allow a driver to relax and soak in the moments.

"You get so miserable trying to achieve greatness and be the best," Earnhardt said Friday at Kentucky Speedway. "And, boy, does it get harder every year. I told myself when I had that little time out of the car, that I was going to come back and I was just going to enjoy it and I was going to be this great guy and so much fun to be around and not so hard on everybody.

"But you can't help it. I'm back to midseason form with my attitude. You can't help it when you want to do well."

Earnhardt, who has 26 career Cup victories but winless in his last 36 starts, sits 22nd in the NASCAR Cup standings and likely needs to win one of the final nine races of the regular season to make the NASCAR playoffs in his final season.

He struggled throughout practice Friday, where he ranked 25th in the final session in preparation for the race Saturday night.

"I just spent three hours practicing today and never once thought about my retirement or this being my last year," Earnhardt said. "I'm only thinking how in the hell to get the car to go a little faster. Nothing came easy.

"On days like today, you could tell me I'd have five more years of this and I wouldn't know any better."

Earnhardt tries to keep perspective - the Kentucky race a year ago was his last race in 2016 before he was sidelined because of concussions suffered in the races prior to Kentucky.

"It reminds you about how much we had to overcome and how much rehab went into trying to get healthy," Earnhardt said. "This is where it all kind of started to come to the surface. ... I'm proud we worked so hard to come back and worked hard to get healthy."