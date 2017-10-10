MARTINSVILLE, Va. -- Landon Cassill is soon to be an unemployed race car driver at age 28.

He's been there before.

Cassill, who signed at age 17 as a development driver for Hendrick Motorsports, has no plans to end his journeyman career, which includes 253 NASCAR Cup starts.

Sitting 32nd in the standings, Cassill was informed Monday by Front Row Motorsports that he would not be retained for 2018.

"It's definitely tough," Cassill said during a break in a test session Tuesday at Martinsville Speedway. "But I've been through this before and it seems my work ethic and my ability to work with these teams has always kind of carried me. I don't plan on that changing.

Cassill, whose career-best Cup finish is a third in the July 2014 race at Daytona, also has had his best finishes this year at Daytona (a 16th in the Daytona 500 and a 19th in July).

He has driven for seven Cup owners over the last eight seasons.

"It's definitely upsetting because I think I did a good job for the team and my sponsors and work hard for everyone," Cassill said. "But it is the business. It is how the sport goes."

Cassill, whose departure from Front Row was first reported by JeffGluck.com, said he doesn't have any sponsorship lined up for next season.

"I don't have anything that would be following me," Cassill said. "I've always been able to land deals and have good sponsors [with teams], but I haven't had them stapled to my forehead."

Front Row Motorsports has fielded two cars this year, one for Cassill and another for David Ragan, who is 29th in the standings. The team owns three charters but is currently fielding two cars while leasing one.

The team said it has nothing to announce for 2018 but did confirm Cassill would not return.

"We're thankful for the last two years having Landon as a teammate and an ambassador for our sponsors, and we'll keep working hard with him and the No. 34 team for the best possible results the remainder of the 2017 season," the team said in a statement.