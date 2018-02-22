Fuhryk represents great value in Oakleigh Plate

Saturday's Best

Rosehill Race 7 No.3 Kementari (Glyn Schofield) - $2.30

Kementari always seemed the most likely, but it's fair to say the son of Lonhro, after what we saw from him first up, is the three year old set to put his hand up this time in and declare he's a star in the making.

In my opinion, they looked just an average generation of the classic age in the spring, especially the milers -- two of the biggest spring three year old races, the Golden Rose and the Caulfield Guineas, were won by big roughies -- and we enter the autumn with the title of Australia's best three year old well and truly up for grabs.

Enter Kementari.

That win a fortnight ago in the Eskimo Prince was arrogant, produced in a manner similar to how his amazing father won on numerous occasions throughout his storied career. He showed a devastating turn of foot to win eased down the last part, and I find it hard to believe, pending average luck in running, how those he beat can turn that around.

There's a few more to add into the mix for the Hobartville -- Trapeze Artist is still a touch underrated and was great first up, Pierata was brilliant during the Queensland Summer but this is the big boys now, and D'argento is unbeaten and untapped but needs to step up again - and they are worthy foes but none will be scaring Godolphin and James Cummings after what happened at Warwick Farm.

As long as Glyn Schofield can find a spot and get clear running after they turn for home, Kementari's brilliant acceleration will do the rest before it's onward and upward to the Randwick Guineas for his next shot at Group 1 glory.

Around The Grounds

Caulfield Race 4 No.6 Summer Sham (Daniel Moor) - $6

Summer Sham is a filly going places after a win on debut over a smart type and straight to town for a soft victory last start. This is another step up into a black type feature, but I think she's found a lovely race to become a stakes winner at just her third start.

She had to knuckle down to run down Over And Above at Ballarat first time out -- that rival's won in town and been narrowly beaten by a good older horse since -- then she controlled proceedings at Moonee Valley last Friday night, jumping straight to the front, resisting some strong challenges, and pulling away at the end of the race.

I can see her, from the inside draw here, attempting to do something very similar; there doesn't appear to be a whole heap of speed engaged so repeating last week's jump-and-run tactics should prove beneficial. I've got zero fears about her running out a strong seven furlongs, as she was not stopping at the conclusion of that last start victory.

She's going to win a lot of races this girl, and I won't be jumping off her in the near future.

Caulfield Race 7 No.4 Prairie Fire (Mark Zahra) - $9

I'd been waiting for something to jump out of the ruck for the Blue Diamond, and I think we finally saw him last week.

Although I personally thought it was going to be Pierro Belle, who, unfortunately, was clearly not right in the Talindert, the winner of that race in Prairie Fire was outstanding. I feel very confident he's the one that firstly, has the most improvement left in him; secondly, will be extremely suited in a high pressure 1200 metres event; and thirdly, will get every chance to show his obviously explosive turn of foot from the inside gate.

Love that Mark Zahra sticks (I'd like to know how long he's believed that this guy was going to be his Blue Diamond mount) and the way he chased down Khulaasa late at Flemington, with a massive gap to the third horse, said to me this is a highly talented colt.

I believe he's going to be a very valuable colt after Saturday, as two-year-old Group 1 winners by the nation's best sire don't come around too often.

Rosehill Race 4 No.6 Marsupial (Tye Angland) - $6

In what could a be a memorable day for the Blue Army at Rosehill on Saturday, I'm keen on Marsupial to win what is a good race resuming from a spell.

The son of Street Cry has only won one from eight, and wasn't able to pull out a victory from four starts last prep; but he arguably could have won two of those, so perhaps his record isn't a true reflection of his ability.

He's not all of a sudden going to be a genuine group-class galloper, but he'll win his fair share of races with some more luck, and this race sets up very nicely for him to break through again. He's trialled nicely leading into the race, draws the fence to take a sit with what should be some speed on up front, and he appears to be nicely weighted, especially compared to some of the fillies in the race. I wouldn't be surprised if the $6 doesn't last.

Over the Odds

Caulfield Race 8 No.6 Fuhryk (Stephen Baster) - $14

Fuhryk can put in the odd plain run, but she is a top-draw sprinting mare with a fantastic finish on her day, and she excels when there's pressure up front in her races.

She's certainly going to get that in the Oakleigh Plate on Saturday, as there's speed to burn as usual in this Group 1, and Fuhryk, from a nice draw, will have every chance to get the run she needs to storm home over the top of these at very attractive odds.

She's proven around Caulfield and goes well fresh, and that excellent run in the Winterbottom at the end of her last campaign lines up very well with Viddora among the nation's best sprinters. I have little doubt the Hayes, Hayes & Dabernig team will have her primed to go for this, and it looms as a great chance for her to nab a major.

Quaddie Selections

Caulfield

Leg 1 - 1,3,10,11

Leg 2 - 4,8,11,15

Leg 3 - 6,8,15,16,17

Leg 4 - 1,2,10

($100 = 41.66 percent)

Rosehill

Leg 1 - 1,2,4,6,7,9

Leg 2 - 3

Leg 3 - 1,4,5,6,7,8,10,11,12,13

Leg 4 - 3,4,6,7,10,11,15

($100 = 23.81 percent)