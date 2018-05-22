The pick of the midweek action comes from Canterbury, Ballarat and the Gold Coast. Mitchell Lamb from tab.com.au has found some promising runners at each of the three circuits.

Gold Coast Race 6 No.5 Exocet (Jim Bryne) - $2.60

A stakes-winning mare, who's spent half of her career in black type races, Exocet looks really well placed in this Gold Coast race to continue Anthony Freedman's outstanding run of late.

Freedman sent her around first up over a mile in the Members' Handicap two Saturday's ago at listed level where she wasn't too far behind all-the-way winner, Sheiswhatsheis. Held up for a while after they straightened, it was a track that probably wasn't that suitable for her.

She now comes back to a midweeker against largely a bunch of middle distance/staying types that have found their level in life; will only carry a half kilo above the limit and I'd say she'll improve quickly into this from a fitness perspective.

Jim Byrne can place her wherever she is comfortable and I can't see how they hold her out if she puts her best foot forward.

Canterbury Race 2 No.7 Pedicel (James McDonald) - $4.80

She's definitely still got a bit to learn and I'd say we may not even see her peak until next autumn, but I have a sneaky suspicion that Pedicel has a decent motor under her hood and she could just be too good for her rivals on debut here.

By Redoute's Choice, from a lovely family full of quality racemares, Pedicel only appeared at the trials for the first time on May 1 at Randwick. She was only given a rev up late that day, when run down by an experienced rival, and was then sent to the trials again only six days later at Rosehill. On that occasion where, James McDonald urged her along to push past the leader after they straightened, before easing her down once she raced by it.

But he did give her a dig and she stretched out very nicely; she's got a lovely, loping action that makes me think she is probably going to be a miler more than a sprinter.

They've run into a couple of fillies here with some upside, so there's no doubt they could have found an easier target at her first run. But that just gives me confidence that connections also believe she's got above average ability.

I'd say McDonald will have to go back and look for some cover from barrier 10, but he'll at least have her outside of the others when he wants to make his run on her; looking at her trials, that may be a good thing with the action she has. I'm confident she's a smart filly and she can sweep past this lot late.

Ballarat Race 5 No.5 Invincible Al (Billy Egan) - $5

Invincible Al is no star, but he's always shown enough to be considered a genuinely competitive Saturday offseason sprinter. Perhaps this time in they'll find a nice race for him in that sort of mould.

He's certainly capable of winning this race first up as he goes against a fairly limited bunch over his pet trip of five furlongs; he also had a recent trial at Cranbourne and when you look in the form guide and see that he ran last, beaten more than eight lengths, it may be easy to think that he was poor there. But don't let it turn you off because he was asked to do absolutely nothing, after being hooked out the back and never looking to improve in the straight. He was obviously there just for a look around.

Hopefully the track isn't too bad because he's definitely better on a decent surface. But he's not badly in and, if fit and ready, he'll be very hard to beat in this.

Canterbury Race 3 No.6 Poetic Charmer (Tim Clark) - $9

He's only won the one race from eight starts, but that winning strike rate at the moment could be a little misleading; looking back through his form, Poetic Charmer has run into some classy types.

That list includes Viridine, Beau Geste, and a little filly called Unforgotten, who ran him down at this track back in October last year when Poetic Charmer was a short-priced favourite. We all know what Unforgotten has gone on to do since and, in my opinion, she may well be the next star of Australian racing.

The Snowdens gave Poetic Charmer a good break after his last prep before we saw him return at Newcastle a couple of weeks ago in a Class 1. He was still in good shape near the winning post despite appearing a touch big, but tired a touch late to finish a couple of lengths behind Noble Creed, one of his rivals in this again, and obviously a filly with a decent level of ability.

But he does meet Noble Creed three kilos better at the weight here and will strip fitter for the run. He also draws an alley to find a perfect spot in the run, and gets the blinkers back on. I expect we see sharp improvement from the son of Your Song and he looks highly backable at that current quote.

Canterbury

Leg 1 - 1,3,4,7,10

Leg 2 - 1,5,6,7,10

Leg 3 - 4,6,7

Leg 4 - 1,4,9

($100 = 44.44%)

Ballarat

Leg 1 - 5,7

Leg 2 - 1,2,3,5,6,8,12

Leg 3 - 4,6,9,10

Leg 4 - 1,5,8

($100 = 59.52%)