SATURDAY'S BEST

Doomben Race 5 No.3 Zousain (Kerrin McEvoy) - $3.20

It's always satisfying when you believe a young horse to be extremely talented and then they come out and justify your lofty opinion of them with a statement win on the track. From day one Zousain has given me the vibe that he's potentially special, and with his victory last start in the Champagne Classic, he announced his arrival as a serious top class juvenile.

I'm still trying to work out how you could get double figure odds for him there, as he zoomed through a split with 200 metres to go and trounced his opposition. The reality is, he's been bursting to do that and not only is it a testament to the colt's ability, but it's a testament to Chris Waller's nous of realising that Brisbane was always going to be Zousain's time to shine. He just wasn't quite there earlier in the Autumn and, as I mentioned a fortnight ago, I was never convinced Waller thought he was truly ready for a Golden Slipper.

The Sires' is the logical next step progressing towards the TJ Smith Classic, and although this is a better field than he faced a fortnight ago, I can't see why he won't do something similar here. The step up in trip is a positive, he draws well, and he's only going to be closer to his peak now.

He's on his way to being the star colt of the Brisbane Winter and, personally, I think he's on his way to becoming one of the best of his generation, especially come his classic season.

AROUND THE GROUNDS

Doomben Race 6 No.8 White Moss (Kathy O'Hara) - $6

White Moss is at that stage where she no longer can get into an easy race, but she's going to cut it as far as being always competitive at stakes level.

She went through her grades in the Autumn of 2017, looked good doing it, then came back in the Spring and in her first black type start won The Nivison at group three level at Randwick.

Jason Coyle, who's got a knack with mares, brought her back for a first-up tilt at the Sapphire Stakes, which was a red-hot field. She tried hard behind all-the-way winner Quilista in a game runner-up effort.

He then threw her in the Hawkesbury Crown, where she was well supported, and after travelling in front, she had every chance battling on well to be beaten a length and a half by Pecans. She just may have been a little flat second-up after chasing so hard at Randwick.

She goes into this now probably right at her peak. I can see her following Plucky Girl over from their middle barriers, and, in theory at least, Kathy O'Hara can then take a sit behind her and the other real speed in the race in Schism from an inside gate. From there she'll be ready to pounce on them as they turn for home.

She'll need a new career peak, but I think this sets up well for her to do exactly that.

Doomben Race 7 No.1 Impending (Damian Browne) - $4.40

Impending, in his final campaign before heading off to stud, was brilliant first up in the Victory Stakes, before costing himself victory in the Doomben 10,000 by hanging in under pressure in the final furlong of the race.

I think last year's Stradbroke hero is right at the top of his game at the moment, and up to the 1350 metres of the Kingsford-Smith Cup on Saturday. I feel confident he'll add a second group one to his stallion resume.

He'll have to go back again, at least midfield of worse from that awkward gate, but that's fine, he's a horse that's proven he appreciates being on the outside of others and having to chase down something. There is be plenty of speed in this small field for him to work his way into the race and be strong late.

Randwick Race 9 No.4 Beacon (Brenton Avdulla) - $5

I think Beacon is an above average galloper, and there's no doubt in my mind he just simply got too far back last start at Warwick Farm costing himself victory. Barring horrible luck, this appears to be his race to lose, and if he gets every chance and doesn't win, I may have to reassess my opinion of his ability.

Last start he just failed to nab his stablemate Schubert, in what was very unfortunate for his backers. He meets him again, this time over 1400 metres, on the bigger circuit of Randwick, and in theory at his peak. I've got faith that we'll see the son of Lonhro step up to the plate and show that he could eventually make it to stakes grade.

Brenton Avdulla will be very keen to ensure he gets some revenge from the other day and steer him to victory.

OVER THE ODDS

Doomben Race 9 No.9 Shogun Sun (James Orman) - $17

I've always thought Shogun Sun has a good race win in him somewhere. Not only is he offering good odds in this, but he's going very well right now. If he doesn't win, but runs above market expectations, we might not get this type of price about him moving forward.

He trialled nicely leading into this preparation and first up he was put out of his comfort zone and had to chase from a long way out, making nice headway late behind Champagne Cuddles, in what I thought it was a highly encouraging effort.

Now he gets to the 1350 metres in a race where there appears to be enough speed engaged for the field to spread out a little, so that James Orman can slot him in somewhere midfield from that wide gate. I think he's good enough at his best to be right in the finish of this.

QUADDIE SELECTIONS

Randwick

Leg 1 - 1,3,12,14

Leg 2 - 1,3,5,6,7

Leg 3 - 2,3,4,8,9

Leg 4 - 5

($100 = 100%)

Doomben

Leg 1 - 3,7,8,16

Leg 2 - 1,3

Leg 3 - 3,4

Leg 4 - 1,3,4,6,8,9,13

($100 = 89.29%)