Warwick Farm and Sale host the pick of the midweek racing, and Mitchell Lamb from tab.com.au has all the formlines to help you pick a winner.

WEDNESDAY'S BEST

Sale Race 6 No.6 King's Authority (Beau Mertens) - $2.80

After making a big impression on debut as a December two-year-old, King's Authority came back at three and ran into some very smart types. In three starts he ran placings behind Eurack and Bandipur, with a seventh behind Merchant Navy in the McNeil Stakes sandwiched in between.

We didn't see him again for almost eight months prior to his first-up effort in a small field at Sandown earlier this month where he was sent out favourite. After being the first one placed under pressure, he rallied again late to be beaten less than a length by Beaverbrook to whom he's conceding plenty of weight. It was quite evident King's Authority was in need of the run and I thought it was more than acceptable looking to the future.

He now takes on some pretty average older sprinters, second-up and moves to the six furlongs which will suit him more. He also draws the fence to get a sweet run in transit; Beau Mertens should be able to have him two or three pairs back and as long as he gets the runs when he needs them, I'm very confident he'll be winning.

AROUND THE GROUNDS

Warwick Farm Race 5 No.8 Desert Lord (Brenton Avdulla) - $2.70

Unfortunately for Desert Lord, the way the race was run here a fortnight ago was always going to make it extremely difficult for him to win. He got a fair way back during the middle stages and was forced to come around the entire field to make his run, while the leader and eventual winner, Kurnel Jaxon, got away with some cheap sectionals in front.

Nonetheless, Desert Lord ran a cracker to be only beaten half a length and it was a real eye-catching effort as he hit the line hard late. He appears to be a horse going places after just three career starts.

The son of High Chaparral out of former group one-winning mare in Queensland-trained Nova Star, who herself had a rocket finish on her late, goes up against the older horses now. But he does drop in weight and this field consists of some fairly limited types that will be lucky to see their way out of this grade in the future, whereas I get the feeling Desert Lord has some much better races in him down the track a little.

He's short enough, but with no traffic issues, he should be just too good for this lot.

Sale Race 5 No.4 Love Days (Jacob Rule) - $4.60

Not much has gone right for this mare since her first couple of starts where she looked a potential stakes level mare in the making, winning on debut by seven and then coming to town and making it 2 from 2.

The Clint McDonald-trained daughter of Bel Esprit hasn't won a race since then, although for the most part she hasn't been too far away. And I get the feeling she's had some issues, possibly more mental than anything else.

She had a good spell at the end of her last campaign where she was unplaced in four starts. The fact that they've decided to push on with her and bring her back for another prep makes me believe that connections still think she's got something to offer on the racetrack, and they know the ability is there.

This looks a good starting point for them to find out what she's got left; it's probably the weakest field she's come up against since that great start to her career and there's plenty of speed engaged, so from that wide gate she can be ridden quietly and hopefully produce the goods late.

OVER THE ODDS

Warwick Farm Race 7 No.5 Bombardier (Blake Shinn) - $11

A big lump of a gelding, not dissimilar to some of his more illustrious siblings like Desert War and Laser Hawk, rising five-year-old Bombardier will be having just his fourth start when he lines up in this restricted 1300-metre race having not started since August of last year.

In his three starts in the middle of 2017, Bombardier did some nice things in winning twice at Kembla and Hawkesbury; despite getting beat at his second start in a Class 1, Mark Newnham still threw him into a Class 2 where he prevailed.

I'm not sure if they figured he needed some more development time or if he's had issues, but we've seen him at two recent trials in town where he's looked the part and gives the impression he's ready to return to the track and continue his career.

Size wise, this is the biggest field he's come up against and it's definitely the best group of rivals he's faced. But I think he's got some lovely upside and above average ability, and if he can handle the hustle and bustle that will occur here I believe he's got enough to overcome that and prevail at nice odds.

QUADDIE SELECTIONS

Warwick Farm

Leg 1 - 1,2,4,5,7

Leg 2 - 8

Leg 3 - 1,2,3,4,7,9,11,15

Leg 4 - 2,4,5,12,13,14

($100 = 41.66%)

Sale

Leg 1 - 1,4

Leg 2 - 6,9

Leg 3 - 4,5,7

Leg 4 - 4,5,9,11,12

($100 = 166.66%)