SATURDAY'S BEST

Doomben Race 8 No.4 Prompt Response (Blake Shinn) - $6.50

After running in all the good fillies and mares races throughout the Autumn, winning the Emancipation in the process, Prompt Response returned to Brisbane for the second-straight year for a crack at the Dane Ripper and this, the Tatts Tiara.

Last year she won the Dane Ripper before running a gallant second in the Tiara. This year, she ran a very brave second in the Dane Ripper a fortnight ago, when giving away weight to all. She managed to fight off the in-form Moss Trip, before she just didn't see the fast finishing Invincibella, who nabbed her in the shadows of the post.

She now comes back to set weights, takes the natural improvement into this due to that last start effort being her first run almost two months, and draws to get the absolute perfect run behind a strong speed - all big ticks.

I cannot see how she won't be in the finish of this, and, for me, she should be the favourite under these conditions. I expect her to go one better than 2017 and finally get that much deserved group one to her name.

AROUND THE GROUNDS

Doomben Race 4 No.13 Inspired Estelle (Jeff Lloyd) - $7.50

After drawing a horror alley first up, Jeff Lloyd hooked Inspired Estelle back to last and the Toby Edmonds trained mare was never in the race when a big drifter, not really handling the shifty surface in the process.

Just forget about that run, she now steps up to the 1350m here, second up, into a Class 6 Plate. The two big factors in her favour are that Lloyd sticks and she draws barrier two - expect him to take advantage of that gate and have her fairly close in the run, especially up to this sort of trip.

She's a three-time winner at Doomben and she's nicely in under these conditions. Expect big improvement here and that current quote looks mighty appealing.

Doomben Race 9 No.5 Spright (Michael Cahill) - $8.50

She's been in Brisbane for her past two starts Spright, but she may as well have been back at home in her stable at Hawkesbury, because she hates rain-affected surfaces and that's what she's copped in both runs.

Finally, she looks set to get a good track on Saturday, and she gets the blinkers back on, both massive ticks. There's an abundance of speed engaged in the Healy, which is right up her alley. I can see Michael Cahill attempting to have her a bit worse than midfield with some cover and can see her launching late.

OVER THE ODDS

Doomben Race 3 No.17 Bush Caviar (Jim Byrne) - $13

Is this the hardest race to ever do the form for on a feature Saturday meeting? Maybe so. But, I reckon I've found one who will, at the very least, be in this for a long way at double figure odds, in Bush Caviar.

First hurdle is he's got to secure a run, as he's the first emergency, but trainer Henry Forster has a 100-1 shot in the field named Drinking Cocktails. You'd have to think he'll scratch it to give Bush Caviar a run.

Three starts back on the turf at Emerald, he split Just Call Me Louie and Mason's Chance, and was the best run out of the three. He now meets those two again here, the latter better off at the weights.

He followed that with a win on the dirt at Aramac. Then not much went right for him, under a big weight, in the Barcaldine qualifier for this, after drawing awkwardly and working for most of the trip.

He draws a gate now, gets a big jockey upgrade, and looks very nicely in - happy to have something on at that price.

QUADDIE SELECTIONS

Doomben

Leg 1 - 2,5

Leg 2 - 1,6,7

Leg 3 - 4,5,15

Leg 4 - 1,5,9

($100 = 185.19%)

Randwick

Leg 1 - 1,2,6,7

Leg 2 - 1,2,4,6

Leg 3 - 1,3,5,6

Leg 4 - 1,9

($100 = 78.13%)

TAB BIG BETS & MARKET MOVERS

Randwick

Race 1 - Dio D'Oro $4.60 - $4.40 ($200 @ $4.60, $900 @ $4.40, $600 @ $4.40)

Race 2 - Lisdoonvarna $5.50 - $5 ($2,000 @ $5.50)

Race 6 - Savvan $7.50 - $5.50 ($400 @ $6.50, $291 @ $5.50, $200 @ $5.50)

Doomben

Race 1 - Malahide $11 - $5 ($200 @ $11, $200 @ $8.50, $1,000 @ $7.50, $300 @ $7.50, $200 @ $6.50, $500 @ $6)

Race 8 - Missrock $21 - $18 ($500 x $100 @ $21/$6, $200 x $50 @ $21/$6), Savanna Amour $9.50 - $8.50 ($600 @ $9, $500 @ $9, $300 @ $9)