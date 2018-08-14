Looking for some midweek form? tab.com.au bring you the best bets across Australia for Wednesday's racing.

WEDNESDAY'S BEST

Sandown (Hillside) Race 2 No.3 Fiera Vista (Mark Zahra) - $2.80

After an average debut back in early March, Darren Weir immediately sent Fiera Vista for a spell. He was hoping that the daughter of Exceed and Excel, out of a half-sister to legendary Hong Kong sprinter Silent Witness, would strengthen further.

Fiera Vista ridden by Dean Yendall wins the Shojun Concrete Fillies and Mares Maiden Plate. Reg Ryan/Racing Photos via Getty Images

That looks to have paid dividends judging by her first up win at Geelong a couple of weeks ago. That win was on the synthetic surface, but it was an impressive display as she was very strong through the line in smashing her older rivals.

Weir now brings her to town for this race, back against her own age and gender. While there are a couple of others engaged here that I've got time for, highlighted by Coolmore's Pedicel, I think Fiera Vista is a filly that looks every bit a Saturday class galloper. With some further improvement, she may well be stakes class.

She sits right on the speed here and simply proves too hard to run down.

AROUND THE GROUNDS

Canterbury Race 2 No.6 She's Furline (Kerrin McEvoy) - $5.50

This Snowden trained filly showed some very positive signs in her first prep, which meant I thought she was a very generous quote when winning her maiden at Kembla in her return at three. She looked like she'd really come on during her spell.

She's Furlie displayed a lovely turn of foot at Kembla, coming from last and letting down impressively to score going away late. The father and son training duo have brought her along for what is a handy little fillies race, but one in which she doesn't appear badly.

She's drawn the outside, so I expect they'll go back on her again, but there really does appear to be plenty of speed engaged. That should give her every chance to ping late down the outside, as long as Kerrin McEvoy gets some type of drag into the race before they straighten.

This is an extra smart filly who'll eventually compete in better races than this, and I think she's set to take a leap this prep starting with back to back wins here.

Sandown (Hillside) Race 1 No.10 Approach Discreet (Ben Allen) (a) - $4.40

He'll have to take on older horses now, but I thought it was a highly encouraging debut-placing by Approach Discreet at Cranbourne late last month. He was slowly away but got back in a race dominated by the leader and eventual winner Tavisan, and up a touch in trip now he looks very hard to beat.

With a better getaway, hopefully the son of Dawn Approach can settle a touch closer in the run, but either way he's a three-year-old with a good motor. With the long run-in of the Hillside circuit it won't be too much of a concern if he does get back again, as long as they don't completely walk up front.

A good colt with a decent future, and destined for better races than this.

OVER THE ODDS

Sandown (Hillside) Race 7 No.17 Resurge (Luke Currie) - $10

This is a young colt, who judging by his breakthrough maiden victory, might have some decent upside.

He'd had a lovely run at Sale in that victory and he was dominant in the last part. It left no doubt in my mind that he'll be even better over a touch further.

He gets into a fairly weak race against the older horses, and should be able to plant himself just off the speed and be strong again late. I'm happy to take the double figures on offer and hopefully he justifies the solid opinion I have of him.

QUADDIE SELECTIONS

Canterbury

Leg 1 - 3,4,6,10

Leg 2 - 1,12

Leg 3 - 6,7

Leg 4 - 1,5,6,7,11

($100 = 125%)

Sandown (Hillside)

Leg 1 - 3,5,14,15,16,17

Leg 2 - 14,16,17

Leg 3 - 7,14

Leg 4 - 5,6,8 ($100 = 92.59%)