Warwick Farm Race 3 No.8 Deity (Tommy Berry) - $3.20

Deity is a lightly-raced, wonderfully-bred, sprinting type four-year-old mare that clearly has ability, but given her limited starts, perhaps has had the odd issue along the way.

She only debuted back in January, where she was out-duelled at Kembla by a smart filly in Rotherham, who unfortunately was retired shortly after, with the pair of them finishing well in front of the rest.

James Cummings then took her to Wyong where she made up for that defeat, winning her maiden by almost four lengths. He then brought her to a midweek fillies race at Warwick Farm that only contained five runners, but has turned out to be a decent form reference. Strangely they rode her very quietly and she couldn't make up the ground late.

The daughter of Exceed And Excel, out of multiple group one winner Divine Madonna, was spelled, and now we see her return here as a four-year-old. She's had the one trial to prepare, which she won, beating home her very smart stablemate Demerara, and was really under very little pressure as they crossed the line.

Whilst she's eligible for easier races than this, Deity is down in the weights and her upside is bigger than her rivals. The only question mark is a slightly awkward draw, but there's only the one turn to contend with, and I can't see it stopping her from winning. She should then potentially step up to Saturday company as soon as her next start.

Warwick Farm Race 6 No.10 Seaglass (Tommy Berry) - $5.50

Seaglass is a good quality mare, still on the up, that should have won first up at Randwick on a Saturday meeting a few weeks ago when still a three-year-old against her own age. She probably started shorter than she should have against open age gallopers for the first time when a beaten favourite over this track and distance last time out.

I reckon that run did her the world of good, both fitness and experience wise, as she now steps slightly up in grade officially, but essentially faces similar level of opposition. She also gets to drop down a bit in the weights, and does seem to be better in here.

I think we'll see the best of her now, and she should get a nice run in transit behind a couple of genuine go-forward types. Look for her to bounce back for punters quickly.

Sandown (Lakeside) Race 1 No.8 Reposition (Michael Walker) - $10

A four-year-old son of So You Think, from the family of Sunline, who's only had the two starts, Reposition ran a highly encouraging second on debut at Sale, before he went to the midweek meeting on the Hillside track here a week ago. He over-raced a little when they decided to lead on him and faded late in a race where the swoopers were advantaged.

I love the fact that they back up quickly into this, but importantly, step him up to a mile, because he certainly didn't appreciate coming back in trip last week to the 1300m after debuting over 1400m. Now, with a good draw, I can see him getting a very cushy run, most likely from behind the speed rather than making it.

There's not much depth to this field, and as long as he handles the backup, I expect the Chris Waller trained gelding to be going very, very close.