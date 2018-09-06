SATURDAY'S BEST

Moonee Valley Race 9 No.5 Divine Unicorn (Dwayne Dunn) - $4.80

A very lightly raced, northern hemisphere-bred five-year-old, Divine Unicorn is a very progressive type who looks set to have some type of impact in the spring. The big question being; just how far can he go?

He could be a lightweight Caulfield Cup chance, but at the very least he's a genuine country cups type. That would be a great achievement, given where he's come from in a short space of time.

With a bit of luck, he could have gone through the winter unbeaten, and he ended that campaign with a great looking win in the Tatts Cup. He was then immediately spelled with a potential spring venture in mind.

He returned a fortnight ago on the Sunshine Coast with fantastic first-up win, giving plenty of weight to his rivals. Matty Dunn has wasted no time in getting him down south, and appears to have found a perfect platform for the son of Lope De Vega to make an immediate mark in Melbourne. He should get a lovely run here because he's got enough speed to not get shuffled too far back from that gate. I think Dwayne Dunn will have him ready to pounce just before they corner and Divine Unicorn will let his talent do the rest.

AROUND THE GROUNDS

Rosehill Race 6 No.1 Zousain (James McDonald) - $4.40

This is the three-year-old I've been waiting to see return and I think Zousain is ready to prove himself the best sprinter of his generation, much like his father did in his spring three year campaign. I'll be with him the entire journey.

If they don't beat him here, I can't see how they will beat him in the Golden Rose and then down the track the Coolmore. In saying that, I think he's ready to rock straight away and can beat Graff and the rest of what are a bunch of quality rivals in The Run To The Rose.

He's looked great in his two trials, I think that middle draw gives James McDonald plenty of options where to plonk him in the run, and no matter where that is, he'll be strong late with clear running.

I have him going in plenty of spring doubles and can't wait to see him on Saturday.

Moonee Valley Race 8 No.2 Ambitious (Mark Zahra) - $10

I know he hasn't won a race here yet, but this former Japanese galloper showed flashes of real class in his first campaign in Australia. I get the feeling he's got plenty ahead of him and spring might bring out his best.

He was fantastic in both the Tancred and the Doomben Cup, and I though he was an absolute moral in the Brisbane Cup. Unfortunately the rain spoiled that because he clearly can't handle a wet surface and he simply wasn't able to find his footing that day.

He returns here at a mile, but he proved back home he can perform over this sort of trip even though he's best is obviously over further. Fresh, and under suitable conditions at weight for age, he is right in this, especially given that the favourite Night's Watch is having his first crack at stakes level, and for me, is extremely vulnerable.

Doomben Race 9 No.8 Zafonic Dancer (Dale Smith) - $6.50

Robert Heathcote has a good quality four-year-old on his hands here with Zafonic Dancer. If he continues to improve the way I think he can, I could see the son of Zoffany being a stakes grade miler in time and a horse that can win plenty of races.

He just took a little while to wind up under his big weight first up when beaten a length by Deer Mountain, giving him almost 5 kilos. Heathcote has got him straight to a mile now second up in a race that looks highly suitable, and he draws to get a good run in transit.

I can see him powering over the top of these late and his next stop would at the very least be an open grade race.

OVER THE ODDS

Rosehill Race 4 No.6 Danawi (Brett Prebble) - $8

I'm a massive fan of The Autumn Sun, I think he's going to be winning at least one, perhaps multiple group ones this campaign, so this is no knock on him or his ability.

But I'm also a big believer in Danawi's ability and love how tractable a galloper he is becoming. He's just got the traits of a racehorse who's going to win plenty. He has gate speed, and a high cruising speed, and doesn't pull or go too fierce in front, and then, when asked late, he finds.

Some might be thinking that, given he was getting closed on late in the Ming Dynasty over 1400m, that an extra 1500m against what is clearly a better field, could find him out. I think he'll just cruise over from that outside gate, lead at his own leisure, whilst maintaining a good clip out in front, and could easily be three or four lengths clear of the rest of them once they straighten. If that's the case, he's going to be hard to run down, no matter what's chasing him.

If The Autumn Sun were to strike any traffic issues or be a little off his game first up, then Danawi just might be able to cause a decent upset here.

QUADDIE SELECTIONS

Rosehill

Leg 1 - 1

Leg 2 - 1,2,3,4,5,6,10

Leg 3 - 3,4,5,7,11

Leg 4 - 3,7,8,9,11,13,15

($100 = 40.82%)

Moonee Valley

Leg 1 - 1,3,4,6,7,8,11,13

Leg 2 - 2,4,5,6,11,12

Leg 3 - 1,2,6,9,11

Leg 4 - 5

($100 = 47.62%)