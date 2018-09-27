WEEKEND'S BEST

Randwick Race 4 No.10 Egg Tart (Kerrin McEvoy) - $2.30

Make no mistake about it, Egg Tart is absolutely flying this prep and Saturday's Hill Stakes couldn't provide a better opportunity for her to win again and really get her in the forefront of everyone's minds ahead of the Caulfield Cup.

She didn't have any luck first up in the Tramway when beaten less than a length by stablemate Comin' Through, then she almost grabbed second, behind Winx, in the George Main, running home in great fashion behind the legendary mare.

The mile and a quarter is perfect for her now, the track won't be too firm which will also suit and weight for age conditions against a field made up of mainly staying handicappers is perfect.

Kerrin McEvoy, who looks set for a massive day, will just keep her out of trouble in the back half of the field, swing her wide upon straightening, and her turn of foot will do the rest - just can't see how she doesn't win this and win it in style.

AROUND THE GROUNDS

Randwick Race 7 No.7 Unforgotten (Kerrin McEvoy) - $4.40

We all know a brilliant turn of foot will get a lot of good horses out of trouble and Unforgotten has an absolutely sparkling one. This girl, already an Oaks winner, has a huge career ahead of her, and she'll claim the second of what will be many group ones in the Epsom on Saturday.

Her best asset was in its full glory last start in the Chelmsford when, at one heart-stopping moment in the straight, it appeared as though Hugh Bowman was in strife as he attempted to slice through the wall in front of him. But as soon as the daughter of Fastnet Rock got a sniff of a run, she burst through it in the twinkling of an eye, and the race was over.

I can see a similar scenario unfolding here and all Kerrin McEvoy will have to do is make sure he's ready when Unforgotten is ready to rock. Once Winx heads to the breeding barn, Chris Waller already has himself a ready-made stable star replacement and she'll prove that on Saturday afternoon.

Hugh Bowman on Unforgotten heads out to the barriers for race 7 The Chelmsford Stakes during Chelmsford Stakes Day at Sydney Racing at Royal Randwick Racecourse. Mark Evans/Getty Images

Randwick Race 8 No.9 Miss Admiration (Dean Holland) - $6

You could get 50-1 on Miss Admiration to win The Metrop prior to her soft victory in last Saturday's Colin Stephen Quality where she lined up as a $6 shot. Here we are a week later and she's a well backed $6 chance in the group one.

She wasn't on many people's radar but her trainer Mick Price made an extremely smart move by bringing her to Sydney after she didn't look like getting a run in the Naturalism. She was far too good for her rivals and now it could pay the ultimate dividend with the dual Oaks placed mare primed to win a major.

For those of us who had something on her last week, as well as in The Metrop prior to her winning, it's looking great. The daughter of Sebring has definitely got a bit of class about her, and the vast majority of this field probably doesn't possess that same class or ability to produce a touch of brilliance over a staying trip.

This will only be her fourth run this prep, and even Price himself had stated that he really only had her ready for a mile and a quarter race last week, but it made little difference and she's bound to improve again. I like the fact she's on the quick backup, she looks the type of mare that will thrive on that, especially at this stage of her campaign.

Hopefully the overs god plays nice and she does the job. I'm confident she will.

Caulfield Race 3 No.1 Prized Icon (Damien Oliver) - $2.30

Okay, he doesn't win much, but he's always raced in the best of company and he's a bit unlucky to not have a better winning strike rate.

As far as this race on Sunday goes, Prized Icon is a weighted moral under the set weights and penalties conditions. He should have a head start on most of his competitors given many are much heavier than he is. When I saw the field I figured he'd be odds on, so the current quote looks a little bit of a spoil.

He has a slightly tricky draw but he's an adaptable type galloper as far as where he can be positioned. As long as he's not completely left out on a limb in the running, he should be way too classy for this lot.

OVER THE ODDS

Moonee Valley Race 6 No.12 Pierro Belle (Luke Currie) - $16

She's the lowest rated filly in a set weights group three race, so you'd want a price, but I do believe Pierro Belle has got her fair share of ability and I'm happy to back her at that quote to see if she can take a leap here.

Early on she was touted as a possible Blue Diamond contender and on debut in the Talindert she started in single figures. Unfortunately nothing went right on raceday as she sweated up pre race, missed the kick, looked lost up the straight, and may have choked down there a bit, too.

Tony McEvoy, who I think has an opinion of Pierro Belle, tipped her out straight away and after a quiet trial at Cranbourne took her to Wodonga to get her maiden out of the way. She won that easily.

I would have liked to see her draw a gate here, and I'm not sure where she's going to end up in transit. Ideally, Luke Currie's will be able to slot in a couple of pairs back anf if he can do that, I think she's got the ability to be right in this at odds.

Pierro Belle ridden by Luke Currie wins the Naubro F&M Maiden Plate. David Thorpe/Racing Photos via Getty Images

OTHER GROUP ONE SELECTIONS

Moir Stakes - Nature Strip (Mark Zahra) - $2.20

He's the best five furlong horse in the country and he gets the chance to put that beyond doubt here. Draws perfectly to stalk a hot speed and if he brings his A-game nothing else is capable of running the time he can over this trip.

Flight Stakes - Miss Fabulass (Kerrin McEvoy) - $2

I love this filly, have been with her all prep, and after backing her a couple of months ago in the Flight, have her going for plenty. She's the best filly up to a mile of her generation and only bad luck will beat her, let's hope that's not the case because she clearly deserves to win this.

Underwood Stakes - Comin' Through (Michael Walker) - $7.50

Great win first up but then nothing went right in the Makybe Diva, missing the kick and racing a little flat (which he can do at times). Nevertheless, he was very good late and if he jumps here he'll get the perfect run and can bounce straight back and prove he's a genuine group one weight-for-age galloper.

QUADDIE SELECTIONS

Moonee Valley (Friday night)

Leg 1 - 1,2,4,5

Leg 2 - 1,3,6,7,10,11,12

Leg 3 - 6

Leg 4 - 4,5,6,11

($100 = 89.29%)

Randwick (Saturday)

Leg 1 - 2

Leg 2 - 2,3,7

Leg 3 - 2,4,7,9

Leg 4 - 7,9,10,14

($100 = 208.33%)

Caulfield (Sunday)

Leg 1 - 1,2,4,5,6,7,10,11

Leg 2 - 3,6,7,11,13,15,16,17

Leg 3 - 5,7,9

Leg 4 - 10

($100 = 52.08%)