I Am Someone ridden by Declan Bates wins the Mixx FM 3YO Maiden Plate at Horsham Racecourse. Todd Nicholson/Racing Photos via Getty Images

SATURDAY'S BEST

Ballarat Race 2 No.6 I Am Someone (Fred Kersley) (a2) - $2.80

I Am Someone is a Horsham-trained four-year-old who is a short course galloper with his fair share of ability.

He showed that during the back end of his three-year-old season, beating a decent field in Adelaide off the back of his maiden win. Then two starts later, he ran a credible second to Nature Strip up the Flemington straight, beating the rest of the field quite easily.

First up at the Moonee Valley night meeting last week, he drew poorly over the 955m, travelled wide the entire way and didn't have much room when looking to work into the race. He was still able to flash late into third, in an encouraging effort.

Now he gets to a bigger track, will obviously be fitter for that run, draws much better and hasn't struck a field that scares me. This appears to be a perfect race for him now and I expect him to win and be aimed at something better than this in the near future.

AROUND THE GROUNDS

Rosehill Race 1 No.5 Tassort (James McDonald) - $3.50

This is definitely the most intriguing race at Rosehill on Saturday and I think we've got a few very classy juveniles engaged.

I love what I've seen from Tassort, the half-brother to Alizee and Astern, by first season sire Brazen Beau, in his two trials. In his first he was allowed to show great early dash, lead comfortably, and race away the last part to win by more than five lengths. Then they changed it up a little in his second trial, he still jumped nicely, but Tye Angland took a hold of him quickly and it was evident they were looking to teach him to take a sit and settle. He did, and he was allowed to coast throughout as Cardiff, one of his main opponents here, sped away to win.

Now on race day, I can see James McDonald looking to plant Tassort behind Cardiff and Spaceboy, the other debutant here who showed bigtime early speed in his lone trial, and be ready to pounce on those two late. I've got little doubt the colt is all class and in the top echelon of Godolphin's current crop of juveniles, let's hope we see that on debut.

James McDonald rides a winner at Rosehill Gardens. Mark Evans/Getty Images

Rosehill Race 5 No.9 Smartedge (James McDonald) - $5.50

Smartedge has always shown enough to think he is, at the very least, a genuine Saturday grade open handicap type galloper. Arguably, with a little more seasoning, he could reach listed level class, and we may see that come to fruition this campaign.

The son of Smart Missile was consistent throughout late Autumn/Winter, but, at times, he still didn't look the finished product. There always appeared there was more upside to come.

Team Snowden gave him a very quiet trial at Randwick at the end of October, where he was dropped out to last, and under no pressure zoomed up between runners in the straight. He ran out of room the last 100 metres, but was basically under a firm hold.

He draws well for his return and should get a suck run behind what could be a genuine speed. The favourite, Cradle Mountain, will be on that speed and he's a promising type. If he gets softened up a bit, the last 100m will test him, and Smartedge can be the one to charge at him late.

OVER THE ODDS

Doomben Race 4 No.2 Irish Constabulary (Jackson Murphy) (a3) - $21

A grand old galloper, Irish Constabulary is now a 10-year-old, but it needs to be kept in mind that the son of Flying Spur has only had the 38 starts. He obviously had early issues and never started in a race until he was six, plus he's been looked after extremely well by John Symons and Sheila Laxon who've placed him to perfection throughout his career leading to his superb race record.

He's really more of a five furlong horse these days, one that races well fresh, loves a little sting out of the track, a solid speed on up front, and opportunity to flash at his rivals late. He'll have all of those requirements here to show his best, and like Most Important last week, he's set to start at ridiculous odds in a race where he is more than capable of winning.

RAILWAY STAKES TIP

Ascot Race 8 No.8 Achernar Star (Shaun McGruddy) - $16

This will be a pretty good edition of the Railway Stakes, and a very strong turn up for the local WA gallopers.

Obviously race favourite Galaxy Star is a quality mare with a superb record in her 12-start career, but she is entering new territory here as far as the quality of the field engaged. I have to try and find something to beat her and in doing so, I've stuck with another local in classy four-year-old Achernar Star.

The Simon Miller-trained gelding has competed in top company since his two-year-old days, placing in races like the Karrakatta Plate, WA Guineas, and Kingston Town Stakes, all before turning four. Although he didn't show up during the middle of the year in a short two-start preparation, he looks to have bounced back from that now and all three of his runs this time in have been great efforts.

He looked likely to win the Lee Steere last time out, but Gatting had the drop on him and grabbed him late. Achernar Star was down in trip there to the 1400m after running at a mile the start before, and perhaps wasn't quite sharp enough late. He now goes back to the mile, which should be perfect.

The big issue here obviously is the barrier, he's drawn one from the outside, but that's a big reason why you can get $16 about him. I'm prepared to take the risk that Shaun McGruddy can find a spot and I reckon he's ready to peak and be right in this.

QUADDIE SELECTIONS

Rosehill

Leg 1 - 5,8,10,12

Leg 2 - 2,5,8,9,11,15,16,18

Leg 3 - 4,12,13,14

Leg 4 - 4,8

($100 = 39.06%)

Doomben

Leg 1 - 1,2,7,10

Leg 2 - 1,3,5,8,9,10

Leg 3 - 5,9

Leg 4 - 3,11,13

($100 = 69.44%)