TAB Betting Blog: Princess Jenni poised to continue Oaks trend

CAULFIELD

BEST BET

BANDIPUR, Caulfield, Race 5, No.3

A James Cummings-trained galloper who has won two of his past three starts and looks well placed to win again. He should get a lovely run just off a good tempo and with Craig Williams in the saddle should be hard to beat.

He was slightly disappointing last start and was scratched from a winnable race last Saturday in preference for this.

At around the $3 quote he looks one of the better bets on the program.

NEXT BEST

PROPELLE, Caulfield, Race 6, No.3

Exciting filly who won at this track two starts ago before just being pipped last start.

Propelle has always had big wraps on her; she looks a class above her rivals and a good anchor for multi bets despite a slightly sticky draw.

Let's hope premiership winning jockey Craig Williams is in for a big day.

CRAIG WILLIAMS JOCKEY CHALLENGE

An open day of racing at Caulfield presents a good opportunity for us to invest on the dominant jockey Craig Williams winning the jockey challenge.

His rides include Race 1, No.12 Zee Hoarder ($12), Race 2, No.8 Skyway Star ($4), Race 3, No.9 Ligulate ($3.80), Race 4, No.10 Paremuus Boy ($11), Race 5, No.3 Bandipur ($3), Race 6, No.3 Propelle ($2.70), Race 7, No.10 Nangawooka ($21), Race 8, No.8 Petrelle ($4.20) and Race 9, No.4 Morton's Fork ($6.50)

Williams is not interstate chasing Group 1 riches and punters can cash in on him at Caulfield.

QUEENSLAND OAKS, Doomben Race 8, 2200M

Group 1 racing continues in Queensland and punters are hoping that a favoured runner can buck the trend and win on of these races.

The last three weeks we have seen The Bostonian win the Doomben 10000 ($61) Kenedna claim the Doomben Cup ($10) and Bostonian win the Kingsford-Smith Cup at $10.

Princess Jenni will be looking to continue the great recent record for favourites in the Queensland Oaks with Youngstar (2018), Egg Tart (2017) and Winx (2015) all winning.

Imposing Lass is the only favourite in the last four years not to win after she finished sixth in 2016.

Princess Jenni, from the David Brideoake stable, has won her past three starts including the Group 1 Schweppes Oaks last up and is clearly the one to beat if she can hold her form.

She was a $4 favourite on Monday morning when the market was still 'All-In" and was re-posted at $2.80 after coming up with barrier nine.

The clear danger in my eyes is another Victorian, Etana, who the Group 2 The Roses last start against several of the rivals she will tackle here. Etana is a $5 second elect.

If you are chasing a longshot who should run, have a look at On The White Turf from the Richard Freedman stable. She is currently the first emergency so she will need a scratching between now and 9am to get a start, but if you back her and she doesn't you'll get your money back.

ROSEHILL

BEST BET

REELEM IN RUBY, Race 5, No.9 She could be undefeated this campaign having compiled a win and two narrow defeats. Reelem in Ruby won stylishly at Warwick Farm two starts ago before charging home to be beaten in a photo finish last start in what was a harder race.

Tommy Berry takes the ride and she has drawn ideally to bounce back and looks one of the better betting prospects anywhere across the country.

VALUE BET

ASTERIUS, Race 8, No.15

There is a touch of 'Goldilocks' about this horse. 1400 metres is too short and he can't quite run a strong mile, but on Saturday the Chris Waller-trained galloper hits his sweet spot of 1500 metres where he has two wins and two placings from four attempts.

In an open race, he looks a strong each-way play.