Clemson's new stars prove they belong in the playoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kelly Bryant swaggered onto the field for Clemson's walk-through at Bank of America Stadium on Friday looking a lot like Cam Newton, the other QB who calls the place home.

He wore gold-rimmed sunglasses, a purple velour jacket, a gold belt buckle and loafers without socks. Photographers crowded around him, yet Bryant seemed oblivious. He gazed at the skyline visible above the top deck, joked with some teammates, soaked it all in.

Kelly Bryant connected on his first 15 passes Saturday to set an ACC championship game record.

Three months ago, Bryant was the problem, the reason no one seemed eager to pick Clemson to complete this run back to the College Football Playoff for a third straight season, as the Tigers did with a dominant 38-3 win over Miami Saturday, likely securing the No. 1 ranking in the process. He was the unheralded understudy to Clemson's once-in-a-generation star, Deshaun Watson, and getting here with Bryant seemed a long shot.

But Bryant is a star now. He looked the part Friday in street clothes, and on Saturday, he played the role in Clemson orange, connecting on his first 15 throws to set an ACC championship game record, snapping the mark previously held by -- of course -- Watson. Now Bryant will lead his team to the same promised land Watson delivered in 2015 and 2016.

Ryan Carter was an afterthought, too. The buzz five years ago was Clemson signed him only because it hoped to land his pal, Robert Nkemdiche. The Tigers got Carter. They lost out on the big-name recruit.

On Saturday, Carter was Clemson's starting cornerback. He forced a fumble, picked off a pass and broke up another. No need for a turnover chain. No need for hype. Carter is headed back to the playoff.

Ray-Ray McCloud lived in the doghouse for two years. He was coach Dabo Swinney's favorite target for criticism, much of it deserved. He was the kid with too much talent and swagger to provide so little in return.

On Saturday, McCloud fumbled away a punt return early, but he responded, as he has done all year, with maddening production, catching six balls for 100 yards, serving as Bryant's favorite target. That fumble would've defined his performance a year ago. Now, it's a footnote in his journey back to the playoff.

There's Tavien Feaster and Travis Etienne and Adam Choice, the trio of runners who took over for Wayne Gallman. They each scored as Clemson dominated Miami on the ground in the red zone. They'll offer an offensive foundation as Clemson returns to the playoff.

Linebacker Jamie Skalski filled in for injured starter Tre Lamar, and he helped torment Miami QB Malik Rosier. Tanner Muse, K'Von Wallace, A.J. Terrell -- they all chipped in on defense, holding Miami to less than 100 yards well into the third quarter. None played significant roles a year ago.

This team wasn't supposed to win the ACC, wasn't supposed to make the playoff, wasn't supposed to be No. 1 in the country, all because of the names who weren't here. But on Saturday, Clemson showcased just how much resolve, how much resilience, how much talent remain.

No, this isn't the same Clemson team that's played for the past two national championships. There is no Watson, the engineer of the most famous drive in team history, the one that brought home the trophy last January. There's no Gallman or Mike Williams or Ben Boulware, and those who remain have heard those names again and again since they hoisted that trophy 11 months ago.

But the message Bryant & Co. have preached at every turn is that those guys had their turn, and these Tigers are ready for theirs.

Just a few minutes into the fourth quarter, Bryant gave way to his backup, Hunter Johnson. Clemson was up 38, there was no point in delaying the celebration. And that's something Bryant's predecessor hadn't done. The past two years, Clemson hung on for dear life to wrap up the ACC title. This year, the stars were gone, but the team outcome was better.

What that means for the playoff is worth debating. That's what will happen for the next few weeks, as Bryant and Carter and McCloud and the others are put through the wringer once more. They'll be asked about Watson, asked about last year, asked about how they'll handle this next big stage.

Their answers will be the same as they were in August. Maybe now, though, we'll believe them.