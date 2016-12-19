CFB Rank: The ACC's top 25 players for 2016

Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson sits down with Hannah Storm to share his thoughts on how it felt to receive the Heisman Trophy and his emotions leading up to the ceremony, as well as how influential his mother has been on his life. (1:53)

Bowl season is upon us. And that means we get one last chance to look back and appreciate all of the standout performances from the 2016 season. After careful consideration and voting from Andrea Adelson, David Hale, Jared Shanker and yours truly, here is the list of the 25 ACC players who had the best seasons.

1. Lamar Jackson. The Heisman Trophy winner announced his presence with an eight-touchdown first half in Week 1 and never looked back, keeping Louisville in playoff contention through 10 games and dazzling the nation with one electric play after another. And the best part for the Cards: Jackson will be back for more next year as a junior.

2. Deshaun Watson. Clemson won’t be as lucky at the QB spot as Louisville next season, as Watson has said he intends to depart for the NFL. But first things first: The Heisman runner-up hopes to deliver a national title to Clemson, which would cap a season that already has seen him throw for 3,914 yards, rush for 529 more and amass 43 total touchdowns.

3. Dalvin Cook. In any other league, Cook might have a shot at the No. 1 spot. Alas, he has to settle for third behind the top-two Heisman finishers. Still, Cook’s season was certainly memorable, as he amassed 2,046 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns.

4. DeMarcus Walker. Like his Florida State teammate Cook, Walker became a consensus All-American, earning league defensive player of the year honors after tying for the national lead in sacks (15) and leading the team in tackles (64), forced fumbles (three) and fumble recoveries (two). No one will forget his blocked extra point to clinch another win over Miami, either.

5. Mike Williams. Williams made a remarkable comeback from a serious neck injury, emerging as Watson’s biggest threat, as he led Clemson in catches (84), receiving yards (1,171) and receiving touchdowns (10). His game against South Carolina was a highlight reel by itself, and he had five 100-yard games for the Tigers this season.

6. Christian Wilkins. It is tough to quantify Wilkins’ impact. Sure, his 12 tackles for loss (3.5 sacks), seven pass breakups, one fumble recovery, one blocked field goal and one touchdown catch stand out. But the versatile sophomore’s impact goes beyond numbers for Clemson, as he has played at defensive end, defensive tackle, tight end and running back, while making a huge impact on special teams as well.

7. Ejuan Price. Price’s sixth season was a huge success, as he tied for the ACC lead in TFLs (21) and tallied 12 sacks. The thrice-injured end made a major impact up front for a Pitt line that was without fellow end Dewayne Hendrix for much of the season.

8. Dorian Johnson. Johnson garnered four first-team All-America honors, becoming the first Pitt offensive lineman to make a first-team All-America squad in 22 years. The guard did not surrender a single sack and was a crucial part of the highest-scoring offense in school history.

9. James Conner. What more can be said about Pitt’s cancer conqueror? He earned first-team All-ACC recognition after posting his second 1,000-yard season, setting ACC career records for total touchdowns (56) and rushing touchdowns (52) while inspiring a countless number of viewers along the way.

10. Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky took full advantage of his first year as a starter, perhaps even playing his way into the first round of this spring’s NFL draft. He set the UNC single-season passing record with 3,468 yards while boasting the nation’s fifth-highest completion percentage, at 68.9 percent. He had a 7-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio as well.

11. Cordrea Tankersley. Tankersley emerged as a leader for Clemson’s retooled secondary, tallying 55 stops, 6 TFLs, 10 pass breakups and 3 interceptions -- two of which came in the ACC title game win over Virginia Tech, including the clincher.

12. Harold Landry. The defensive end was a force to be reckoned with on Boston College’s No. 8-ranked defense. He was named second-team All-America by multiple outlets, as he tied for the national lead with 15 sacks and led the nation outright with seven forced fumbles. His 20.5 TFLs rank fourth.

13. Tarvarus McFadden. McFadden was named first-team All-ACC by both coaches and media thanks to eight interceptions, which ties him for the national lead and is the most by an FSU player since 1991.

14. Amba Etta-Tawo. The Maryland graduate transfer made his mark at Syracuse, setting or tying 10 school records, including the single-season mark for catches (94), receiving yards (1,482) and 100-yard receiving games (10). His 14 touchdowns -- which included a program single-game high of five at Pitt -- matched a school record.

15. Ben Boulware. Boulware was voted ACC co-Defensive Player of the Year by the coaches (joining FSU’s Walker), as he was the heart and soul of Clemson’s defense and was named second-team All-America by five outlets. Boulware had 113 tackles, including nine TFLs and four sacks, to go with three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception. He also won the Jack Lambert Award as the nation’s top linebacker.

16. Jerod Evans. The juco transfer dazzled in his first year at Virginia Tech, leading the Hokies to the Coastal title as he completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 3,309 yards with 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He added 759 rushing yards and 10 more scores on the ground.

17. Jadar Johnson. The Clemson safety was a first-team All-ACC selection by both coaches and media, as he posted a team-best five picks to go with 50 tackles (1.5 for loss) and seven pass breakups.

18. Carlos Watkins. Watkins earned multiple All-America mentions after leading Clemson with 8.5 sacks. He added 12 quarterback pressures, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery to go with 10.5 TFLs, which went for a team-best 52 yards of losses.

19. Corn Elder. Miami named Elder its defensive player of the year after the senior corner led the Hurricanes with 12 pass breakups while tallying 69 tackles (4.5 for loss, with three sacks), one pick and one forced fumble. He was voted first-team All-ACC by the coaches (and second-team by the media).

20. Jordan Leggett. Leggett is on pace to surpass last year’s totals, having already amassed a career-best 637 receiving yards. His 38 catches and seven touchdowns are two and one off last year’s totals, respectively, and the first-team All-ACC tight end will get a chance to top those numbers for Clemson in the College Football Playoff.

21. Bradley Chubb. The NC State end has made a living in opponents’ backfields, as he is tied for the ACC lead with 21 TFLs, with 9.5 of those coming as sacks. He trails just Mario Williams on the school’s single-season TFL list (27.5 in 2005).

22. Dexter Lawrence. Lawrence earned multiple first-team freshman All-America honors, as the former ballyhooed recruit delivered on the hype from day one by tallying 74 total tackles, including 9.5 TFLs and seven sacks, to go with one pass breakup, 20 quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and two blocked kicks for Clemson.

23. Quadree Henderson. The all-purpose threat became Pitt’s first consensus All-American since Aaron Donald, as he tallied four return touchdowns, including three on kickoffs. Henderson ranked 11th nationally in yards per game (159.75).

24. Marquel Lee. The Wake Forest senior linebacker was voted second-team All-ACC by both the coaches and media, as Lee tallied 98 stops -- including 19 TFLs and 7.5 sacks -- to go with three forced fumbles and four quarterback hurries.

25. Mitch Hyatt. The sophomore built off a strong rookie campaign, earning first-team All-ACC honors from the media. According to CFB Film Room, the Clemson left tackle has allowed just one sack in 933 career pass-protection snaps.