Clemson's star quartet wants to finish what it started

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Before his team took a snap in 2016, coach Dabo Swinney broke some end-of-the-season news. His quartet of offensive stars -- Deshaun Watson, Wayne Gallman, Mike Williams and Artavis Scott -- were heading to the NFL when the year was over.

Funny thing about that, though: The players had no idea Swinney was going to let the cat out of the bag.

Clemson's Artavis Scott is grateful to have a coach in Dabo Swinney who has an open mind on NFL-bound players. Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

"It was a surprise," said Williams, widely projected as the top receiver in the 2017 NFL draft. "I wasn't expecting him to just put it out like that, but I was going to tell everyone regardless."

The idea, Swinney said, was not to belabor a topic that could only prove to be a distraction. If they're all going to leave, why keep it a secret?

So fans were instructed to appreciate Watson while they could, to cheer all four as they walked for Senior Day celebrations, to get prepared for the inevitable.

Only, those decisions still aren't entirely set in stone, and Saturday's PlayStation Fiesta Bowl could either be a farewell performance, a prelude to a championship finale or, perhaps, just one more game in a career that isn't over yet.

"I still could come back, and he knows that," Scott, a wide receiver, said of Swinney's comments. "We've talked. He said I could always come back 'but I'm thinking you're going to the next level,' and I understand that."

That's fine, Swinney said. He wanted to nix the inquiries early and get NFL scouts paying attention to his guys, but if he can have any member of the foursome back for 2017, he's more than happy to keep them on the roster.

"They were all graduating in December, and I wanted to get them opportunities," Swinney said. "And I don't want to answer the question a thousand times and that be the story all year long. But if Deshaun says this was a blast and let's do it all again, I'm going to have a scholarship for him."

So what does Watson say?

The quarterback has been pegged as a probable first-round selection by most analysts this year, but that's not set in stone, and as obvious as the outcome might be, Watson insists he's not ready to make anything official until Clemson's season is over.

"I think a lot of people felt that way after the Alabama game, just hearing people talk that I was going to leave," Watson said. "But I'll just pray on it and see what happens."

What's certain is that whether they're staying or going, they're not worried about Saturday's game against Ohio State being a farewell performance. They're all expecting to be around at least one more game beyond that.

"Now I'm kind of glad Coach Swinney got that out of the way because we had no idea he was going to say anything," said Gallman, a running back. "I really put that stuff aside and locked in on meetings and games. It's about the team right now and just doing your best for the team."