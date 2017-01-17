Ben Boulware covers Clemson's 'Achilles heel' with trophy tattoo

Clemson Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware has used slights as extra motivation throughout the course of his career. After all, Clemson was the last school to offer him a scholarship ... even though he grew up 20 minutes down the road.

So is it any surprise he used the final slight for his newest tattoo?

.@DesmondHoward remember saying this? was thinking of a place to put my National Championship tattoo and what better place than my achilles😏 pic.twitter.com/LQqBMrwW3l — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) January 17, 2017

Boulware called out ESPN analyst Desmond Howard, who said at one point during the season, "I think their Achilles heel may be their linebackers." Naturally, the national championship trophy tattoo has found a home on Boulware's Achilles.

This was not the first time Boulware took aim at his critics in the week since Clemson beat Alabama to win the national championship. Boulware also tweeted out this missive in response to a tweet from somebody who said, "Ben boulware will never start for Clemson" back in 2012.

Jack Lambert Award, ACC Def Player of the Year, National Championship Def MVP. Don't ever let someone tell you that you can't do something. pic.twitter.com/gbxrqVMaX0 — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) January 12, 2017

For the record, Boulware led Clemson with 116 tackles and was the coaches' choice for co-ACC Defensive Player of the Year.