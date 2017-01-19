Departures of Clemson assistants Dan Brooks, Marion Hobby leave big holes

Dabo Swinney has gotten Clemson to a place where it can compete for championships every single season, thanks to his vision, personality and salesmanship.

And he's not only put together an exemplary staff, he's kept that staff together. Continuity in college football happens as often as Clemson wins a national championship. Continuity is the goal, of course, but it is difficult to actually achieve.

Since Swinney took over full time in 2009, staff turnover at Clemson has been held to a minimum. Over the past three years, only one assistant left: Offensive coordinator Chad Morris became the head coach at SMU after the 2013 season. Swinney opted to promote Jeff Scott and Tony Elliott from within.

That continuity and staff chemistry cannot be ignored: It is a direct reflection on Swinney as a CEO, and has a direct impact on the players who just helped the Tigers win the national championship.

Defensive tackles coach Dan Brooks serves as the shining example, making his retirement perhaps the biggest departure in college football so far this offseason. Add to that the news late Wednesday night that defensive ends coach Marion Hobby was hired as an assistant with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Swinney is facing a double whammy on the assistant front that impacts his team's strongest returning group.

Brooks' retirement was not completely unexpected, but it was still a tough decision to take. Swinney tried to talk him out of it. Brooks quietly did his job for 33 years on the collegiate level, at just four different schools. He arrived at Clemson in 2009 and developed one impressive tackle after another, from Jarvis Jenkins to Grady Jarrett to Carlos Watkins, allowing the Clemson defensive line to shine despite constant departures for the NFL.

Brooks never sought the spotlight; that was simply not his way. All he wanted to do was help the young men he coached, from the moment they arrived on campus well past the moment they left. That drew players to him, from all backgrounds.

"Coach Brooks is going to be there no matter what," said former Clemson defensive tackle D.J. Reader. "He's not going to let you be mad at him, that's not how he operates. He loves you to death."

That mutual love and respect is built through time, and Brooks had that at every step of his career. It only grew at Clemson because he never wanted to go anywhere else; Clemson was home, and it would be until the day he decided to retire. That day came officially this week. When Hobby decided to leave, the strength of the Clemson defense suddenly turned into a big unknown.

The Brooks-Hobby partnership went largely unnoticed in national circles, but those who follow Clemson closely understand they helped spawn the best defensive line in the entire nation for three years running. As Brooks helped produce NFL players, Hobby did, too, coaching up Vic Beasley, Shaq Lawson, Kevin Dodd and Andre Branch.

Just before the national championship game against Alabama, Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables gushed over the jobs Brooks and Hobby have done in coaching those positions separately, a strategic move that allowed Clemson to rack up 597 tackles for loss over the past five seasons. They worked seamlessly together, a partnership borne of faith, trust and understanding.

Now, Swinney must find a pair that not only trusts their players but trusts each other, with open lines of communication paramount to keeping the Clemson defensive line working as one.

Venables will obviously be there to help, as the mastermind behind the defensive turnaround. With Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Clelin Ferrell all returning, this is the first time since 2014 that Clemson enters the season with the bulk of its starting linemen back. Without question, they are the best returning unit on the entire team, one Clemson will have to rely upon in the early going with so many holes to fill on offense.

Whomever replaces Brooks and Hobby will inherit a pretty ideal situation. But those coaches will also have to find a way to keep producing the way Brooks and Hobby did. There is a reason both have made such an indelible impression on those they worked for and coached. Brooks kept showing up day after day, year after year, the picture of consistency and continuity. Hobby was there with him. That right there, it's just not easy to find.