If Thomas Sirk is back from a second Achilles injury in fall, should he start?

Just six months after tearing his Achilles tendon, Duke quarterback Thomas Sirk stood days away from completing what would have been a medical marvel. By sporting standards, anyway.

Achilles injuries sometimes take a year to heal. Sirk passed every milestone on a blistering pace, pushing past the fatigue, all so he could start his senior season. But nine days before the 2016 opener, he felt that familiar pop in practice. Sirk had reinjured his Achilles. Trainers ran to him, and he asked for a minute. He prayed.

“At that moment, you have to accept it,” Sirk said recently in a phone interview. “There’s nothing else you can do.”

Thomas Sirk, who reinjured his left Achilles just before the start of the 2016 season, received a medical hardship waiver, but still has work to do before being ready for fall practice. AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Duke had to get another quarterback ready, and fast. Parker Boehme had the experience, but coach David Cutcliffe went with a relative unknown: redshirt freshman Daniel Jones, who wowed Blue Devils coaches as a senior in high school. Sirk did all he could to help prepare Jones, watching tape with him, giving pointers during meetings and offering tips on what he saw from the sideline during games.

Jones' potential became clear to anybody who watched him. He set 23 school records in his first year as a starter, including most yards of total offense by a freshman (3,322). Sirk saw it all unfold, understanding that Jones had taken over his job as starting quarterback. He accepted that too, but he also felt he was not done with football just yet.

So Sirk decided to apply for a medical hardship waiver and a sixth season. When he got it, Cutcliffe made it clear that Jones would not lose his job because Sirk had received an extra year. Sirk just hopes he will be healthy enough to compete for the starting job when fall practice begins in August.

For now, Sirk is in the middle of another exhaustive rehab. At this point in the process, he is working on strength training in his hips, quads and calves. He does throwing work with his receivers. But he has not been cleared to run yet. When Duke opens spring practice Feb. 3, Sirk will not participate.

“I’m just going to focus on getting healthy,” Sirk said. “We have more time and there’s no need to rush. From my perspective, I was focused on the wrong thing last time. Instead of focusing on getting well and getting healthy, I said in my mind that I’d be back for the first game, and I wasn’t really responding to my body.

“Maybe I was trying to do too much. I really didn’t take into account the fatigue my body was going through during camp. It was the first time I was putting strenuous cuts and dropbacks on my lower body, and I think the fatigue just caught up to me.”

Sirk is no stranger to Achilles injuries. A right Achilles tear cost him a full season in 2013. Now he has torn his left Achilles twice. Why even return?

“I’ve healed from an Achilles injury on my right side before, and I know I can do it on my left side again,” Sirk said. “I have no doubts in my mind I can play football again. My body’s feeling great right now. Playing football is my dream and I want to play at the next level, and I’m not going to give up on that dream until there’s nothing else I can do. I got granted a sixth year for a reason, and for me that reason is to play football again.”

Sirk would love nothing more than to be the starter, but he also knows Jones deserves the job right now. When starting quarterbacks get hurt and miss an extended period, they generally have to win the job back. That often creates awkwardness, but there is none at Duke. Sirk and Jones have become good friends.

“I appreciate everything he did for me during the fall in terms of just pointing out certain things against certain teams, what their tendencies would be because he’s been in my shoes not too long ago,” Jones said. “I know right now his focus is to get healthy. It’s good to see him back doing more and more every week. It seems like he’s really making progress.”

If everything remains on schedule and there are no setbacks, Sirk should be ready for fall practice. That would be a marvel in itself considering all his injuries. What happens next really depends on what Sirk is actually able to do.

Nobody knows the answer quite yet.