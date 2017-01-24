First look at the ACC's schedule release, top 2017 games

It’s time to flood your boss with paid time off requests. The 2017 ACC schedule is finally released, which means fans can begin hatching plans for their long fall weekends around the biggest games. No one is going to want to miss out on Florida State visiting Clemson on Nov. 11 or be forced to work during Saturday, Sept. 16's slate.

Considering the ACC’s rise from Power 5 bottom feeder to having college football’s crown nestled upon its head, there are a lot of games in 2017 that will register as appointment viewing. A handful of matchups involve teams in colleague Mark Schlabach’s Way-Too-Early 2017 rankings.

Here are the five best conference games of 2017 along with a few takeaways from Tuesday’s schedule release.

1. Florida State at Clemson, Nov. 11

Did you expect any other game to be No. 1? This could be the best Power 5 conference game of the season nationally. With back-to-back league titles and wins over Florida State, Clemson has seized the label of the ACC’s top dog. A lineup heavy with returning starters suggests the Seminoles, who won three straight ACC championships from 2012-2014, could mean they retake control of the ACC. Odds are this game once again will define the Atlantic Division race and likely the entire conference, but this year neither team has a bye the week prior.

2. Miami at Florida State, Sept. 16

At some point the Hurricanes are going to break through against the Seminoles, right? Right? Each year brings new heartbreak for Miami fans, who have watched their team come agonizingly close to upsetting their chief rival in three consecutive seasons. In a tightly bunched Coastal Division, this would be a big win for Miami to open conference play as most teams don’t have such a tough crossover game annually.

3. Louisville at Florida State, Oct. 21

The Cardinals solidified themselves as an ACC contender when they routed the Seminoles in September. Lamar Jackson tormented the Seminoles last season, but they did a good job of containing the Heisman Trophy winner in Tallahassee in 2015.

4. Clemson at Louisville, Sept. 16

No doubt those few inches short of the first-down marker still haunt Louisville, which was on its way to winning the division before the mishap. This time the Cardinals get the Tigers at home, and if they are going to break through with an ACC championship, they have to at least split with Clemson and Florida State. The Cardinals likely can’t afford to lose the one at home.

5. Pittsburgh/Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

Technically this is two games -- Pitt at Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech -- but they’re critical contests for all three teams. The Yellow Jackets finished the season winning six of seven games, and they’re a sleeper in 2017. All three teams will have a new quarterback, so it’s tough to diagnose which of the three will be the best in 2017, but if any can sweep this round-robin, it will go a long way in helping decide the division. Miami on paper looks to be the best Coastal team, but the game at Florida State provides little room for error and could spring Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh or Virginia Tech to make it to the ACC championship game.

A few more takeaways: