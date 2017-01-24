Hunter Renfrow Day declared in Surfside Beach

Hunter Renfrow goes in depth about his game-winning touchdown with one second left to clinch Clemson's national title victory over Alabama. (1:18)

What happens when you score four touchdowns in two national championship games against Alabama?

Naturally, you get a day all to yourself.

The town of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, declared Tuesday Hunter Renfrow Day, honoring the Clemson receiver for being a "scholastic leader and extraordinary athlete." Renfrow attended Socastee High in neighboring Myrtle Beach, and walked on at Clemson in 2014, turning down a scholarship offer to Appalachian State. With four- and five-star receivers around him, Renfrow emerged to become a go-to receiver for quarterback Deshaun Watson and eventually earned a scholarship.

The trust between Renfrow and Watson was evident in both games against Alabama. In this season's national title game, Renfrow had 10 receptions -- including the game-winning 2-yard touchdown catch with 1 second remaining to beat the Crimson Tide 35-31. In two games against Alabama, Renfrow has 17 catches for 180 yards and four touchdowns.

That's not it for Renfrow, though. He's still got two seasons left with the Tigers and will be a vital part of the receiver group with Mike Williams and Artavis Scott gone to the NFL.