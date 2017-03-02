Duke LB Joe Giles-Harris emerges as a tackling force

Duke linebacker Joe Giles-Harris entered last spring as a relative unknown, a redshirt freshman with his sights set on a starting job.

As practice progressed, and spring turned to fall, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles kept coming back to Giles-Harris for one reason: He made tackles.

So Giles-Harris became a surprise starter and made tackle after tackle, forcing everybody who did not know him before to become quickly acquainted. He finished with a team-high 107 tackles and ranked fourth in the ACC in tackles per game, on the way to Freshman All-America honors and All-ACC honorable mention accolades, too.

This spring, there has been less thinking and more doing as Giles-Harris returns with roommate and good friend Ben Humphreys -- one of the most underrated linebacker tandems in the ACC. Their pairing has solidified the middle of the Duke defense.

"They're so close, and they can read each other's movements and thoughts, pre-snap, you can point and look and they pick up on each other's thoughts," Knowles said. "The key to being a great linebacker is how quickly you can diagnose the play, and those are 10th of a second. When they work together, they have a way of the sum being greater than their individuality because they pick up on what the other guy's thinking."

Knowles recruited Giles-Harris out of the Northeast, after getting a tip about him from coaches with which he was well-connected. It also helped that Giles-Harris' little brother, J.T., was considering going to Duke to play lacrosse (where the recruitment process begins much earlier than football).

"My brother committed his freshman year of high school for lacrosse, so it was like I could be down there with my brother, and after going to the visit and seeing everything it was like, 'Hey this is the place for me,'" Joe Giles-Harris said.

J.T. Giles-Harris arrived in the fall, just in time to watch his brother make an impact on the football field. Their parents also came to every game, either flying or driving depending on the weekend. Duke is about an eight-hour drive from their hometown in Nyack, New York.

When Joe Giles-Harris would see them after each game, the first talking point always turned to his performance on the field. Not what he did well, but what he can do better.

"They are always pushing me to be the best I could be," Joe Giles-Harris said. "If I had a bad game, I'd know as soon as I got off the field and I saw them. It wasn't hidden. It wasn't we're not going to talk about this. That was the first topic of conversation, and then it was like what do you want for dinner?"

Though Giles-Harris made mistakes as he learned on the job, many of them were covered up because of his ability to tackle, an important trait for any player on defense, but most especially linebackers.

"In today's game, offenses are so spread out, you've got to have guys who can get people on the ground, and Joe's really good at that," Knowles said. "He's great at diagnosing the play. He's got range and reach, height, length, strong arms and grip. A good sense of timing. Tackling is a lot of things: talent, technique and it's timing, too. You have to be able to put your body in the right place at the right angle at the time the runner is approaching. There's so much that goes into it that. A lot of it can't be taught."

With spring practice nearly over, Giles-Harris plans to work on his strength and getting more physical in the offseason. He's a known commodity now, but that won't stop him from trying to make plays.