Pitt QB Max Browne uses USC departure as motivation

Pitt quarterback Max Browne has a background on his phone that serves as constant motivation, and as he describes it, “along the lines of the previous school.”

Pressed for details, Browne demurred. “I don’t want to get in trouble with that, but let’s just say it’s a constant reminder of what happened.”

What happened at Southern California is why Browne moved about as far away as one could get from Los Angeles, to a program that has become a popular landing spot for graduate transfer quarterbacks. Browne hopes to join Tom Savage and Nathan Peterman before him as another success story, especially after his USC career ended unceremoniously just three games into last season.

Trojans coach Clay Helton called Browne into his office for a meeting after a Week 3 loss to Stanford. Browne had played inconsistently, but USC also had faced Alabama and the Cardinal in those first few weeks. Helton told Browne he would be benched in favor of Sam Darnold. Browne left the meeting knowing his career there was finished.

“When you know, you know,” Browne said in a recent interview. “I don’t mean to make things sound worse than they were, but you just know with those things. The program was put in a tough spot and so they felt like that they did what they needed to do. If we’re being real, you knew right then and there.”

Browne had waited four years for his opportunity to start. Losing the job after three games was a heavy blow for him, and so was the realization that he had no future at his dream school. Browne stayed on the team, and served as the backup while Darnold took off, leading USC to a win over Penn State in the Rose Bowl.

Browne watched that game from home in Washington, after he announced he would be transferring to Pitt in mid-December.

“A lot of frustration, confusion, disappointment,” Browne said, describing his emotions after he lost the starting job. “I don’t mean to be negative, but I also don’t want to be fake. That situation was not the easiest one on me, but I was happy to see my guys finish the season out the right way and get that Rose Bowl win, but it was tough. Not going to say it was the easiest thing, but at the same time, one of those things where it is what it is.”

Pitt showed interest right away, a huge reason why Browne settled on the Panthers. When Browne arrived on campus for his official visit in December, the history also hit him. The first picture his brother, Mitch, took inside the facility was of Dan Marino, his favorite quarterback. Mitch, also a quarterback, wore No. 13 during his career because of Marino.

It also helps that Pitt is coming off a good season and has had success with transfer quarterbacks. Savage helped stabilize Pitt during a time when instability ruled. He ended up getting drafted. Peterman led Pitt to a Top 25 ranking and wins over Penn State and Clemson. He is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2017 draft.

“I only have three starts under my belt, but I’ve been around a lot of football the past four years, seen a lot, experienced a lot, so I think me bringing that over here will help me, but I think it’s the culture out here,” Browne said. “You talk about two past quarterbacks having success as transfers, I think it says a lot about the guys in this locker room as far as welcoming guys with open arms. Each story is probably different, and I’m going to have to make my own mark, but it’s definitely comforting seeing previous guys have success.”

Browne has been trying to make an impression on his new teammates. They are going through winter conditioning now, but he also has thrown routes with his receivers in the lead-up to spring practice, which begins March 16. They also just began 7-on-7 workouts as well.

In addition to Browne, Ben DiNucci and Thomas MacVittie will also be in the mix to win the starting quarterback job. For Browne, though, there is just a little bit extra he wants to prove not only to college football fans, but to those back at USC.

“It’s in my blood, it’s 100 percent fuel to the fire, definitely drives me,” Browne said. “I think at this point in my career, being a fifth-year senior, you have to find your spark, and that’s definitely it. That’s what is definitely sparking me and wanting me to lead Pitt to a great season.”