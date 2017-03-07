Clemson's linebackers look to keep Ben Boulware's legend alive

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Before he left, linebacker Ben Boulware distributed wristbands to each of his teammates on Clemson's defense. The message -- at least the "safe for public consumption" version -- was simple: Play hard or don't bother showing up.

That was the mentality that infused every snap Boulware took at Clemson, and as the Tigers turn the page to 2017, it's also the biggest void on the defense right now, defensive coordinator Brent Venables said.

"What [Boulware] brought to this team and defense, it's irreplaceable," Venables said. "Hopefully we can, collectively, bridge that gap."

From a talent standpoint, there's little doubt Clemson is prepared for life after Boulware, who is preparing for the NFL draft. Kendall Joseph and Dorian O’Daniel return, and both should have big roles. Behind them, two of last year’s biggest additions on the recruiting trail, Tre Lamar and Shaq Smith, are poised to take a big step forward. The Tigers will add Justin Foster, the No. 5 outside linebacker in the nation, this summer, and the depth chart is rounded out with the likes of J.D. and Judah Davis, Jalen Williams and Jamie Skalski, all projects Venables believes have high upsides.

Yes, Boulware was as productive as anyone at linebacker, but as spring ramps up at Clemson, replacing that production is low on the to-do list for the coaching staff.

"I feel as good about that position as any position on our roster," head coach Dabo Swinney said.

The goal, Swinney said, is to iron out a top four at linebacker, which appears to be more of a challenge of narrowing down the sizable list than it is finding players to fill out those slots.

This spring, the game plan is to take the young guys who learned the system last year and push them beyond their comfort zones. Venables will concentrate on cross-training Lamar and Smith, among others, to get a feel for where they might best fit, while building some versatility among the main cast.

From that perspective, there's a lot to like.

"Shaq and Tre took it upon themselves to be really accountable on what they can do to be better players and seize an opportunity this spring," O'Daniel said. "And it's showing up. You see where they were last year, and they're completely different players."

The biggest question, however, is what this infusion of young energy does to the personality of the group -- a personality that, for the past two years, was dominated by Boulware.

It's tricky business, O'Daniel admits. There's only one Ben Boulware, and trying to replicate his style is a lost cause. Instead, what O'Daniel and Joseph have focused on is distilling Boulware's message and reproducing it in their own way.

"Everybody leads differently, but it's the same message," O'Daniel said. "Ben was a very charismatic person, and so I take some things I learned from him and how hard he worked and his love for the game and incorporate it in how I'm leading. But I know what it took to be the leader."

In that sense, Venables believes there's still plenty of Boulware's attitude left in his locker room. It's no coincidence that Boulware was such a popular force on last year's championship team. Clemson aims to recruit players who fit that mold, and Boulware simply embraced it in its most overt sense.

Through a few days of spring practice, however, Venables said he's thrilled with what he has seen from his linebackers, in terms of depth of talent and willingness to lead.

There's no replacement for a personality as big as Boulware's, but the leader-by-committee approach might be just as good a fit for a group eager to carve its own niche.

"You've got to be who you are," Venables said, "but what I do hope to replicate is guys not being satisfied and being tough-minded and having an edge to them and competitive. Hopefully, that's who they are."