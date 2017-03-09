Wake Forest needs ground game to emerge to compete for Atlantic title

Year 3 under Dave Clawson was a good one for Wake Forest, with the Demon Deacons going from consecutive three-win campaigns to a seven-win season, a bowl victory and a new outlook on their place in the ACC Atlantic. With nearly all of its offense back again for 2017, the aim is even higher in Winston-Salem.

The question, of course, is whether the Deacons have already hit their ceiling.

Winning in the Atlantic isn't easy, with Clemson, Florida State and Louisville providing a trio of monsters at the top of the standings. And, to no one's surprise, Wake Forest is 0-9 against those teams under Clawson.

But here are a few other interesting tidbits about those matchups:

A 34-0 fourth quarter edge for Louisville turned 2016's game into a blowout, but the previous 11 quarters of action between the two teams resulted in a combined score of just 50-41 in the Cardinals' favor.

Wake was tied with Clemson in the fourth quarter in 2014 and outscored Clemson 13-7 over the final 42 minutes of last year's game.

Wake has been within a touchdown of the lead against Florida State in the fourth quarter of each of their last two games.

None of this will provide solace to Clawson, and a loss is a loss is a loss (nine times over). But there is something to be said about Wake Forest's game plan for sticking with the big boys -- even if the Deacons have yet to get over the top.

There are myriad reasons for this, not the least of which is the sheer talent gap between Wake and the elites of the Atlantic. But as the Deacons look to raise their ceiling in 2017, perhaps the best place to start is with the ground game.

The 2016 season was a boon for Wake largely because of huge gains on the ground. From 2015 to 2016, the Deacons' non-QB rushing attack improved its rush yards per game by 48 percent, the fourth-biggest improvement in the Power 5 (just behind Michigan). The increased production from the backfield, which included 626 yards from sophomore Matt Colburn and 589 from freshman Cade Carney, allowed Wake to chew clock, keep its offense on the field and stay in games when it was not the more talented team.

There was, however, an interesting caveat to that increased production. While Wake's total rushing yards from its non-QB runners increased dramatically, it's per-carry production improved a far more modest 7.55 percent, good for just 26th in the Power 5. In other words, Clawson saw enough improvement to run a lot more often, which translated to more total yards. But on a per-play basis, Wake wasn't dramatically better than it was in 2015.

To put a finer point on those numbers, the big play threat was effectively non-existent from Wake's ground attack. While nearly 21 percent of Wake's non-QB runs were stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage, just 8.6 percent went for 10 yards or more, the third-lowest rate in the Power 5.

It's not hard to see how a lot of runs can keep scores low and keep Wake close (or, as in the case of wins against Indiana and Temple, maintain a lead during sluggish second halves). But to erase a deficit? To push past the likes of FSU, Clemson and Louisville? Wake needed to make a few big plays, and those never materialized.

So here's the real question for the Deacons in 2017: Instead of simply running more, can they also run better? And rather than ask whether Wake's ceiling can match FSU and Clemson and Louisville, perhaps ask if the ceiling for the ground game can simply be the middle of the pack.

The Power 5 average for non-QB runs last year was 5.17 per carry. If Wake approached that number, it would've increased its total rushing yardage output by 655 yards -- or more than 50 per game. It's not hard to see how that keeps the offense on the field a little longer, forced defenses to adjust a little more, opens some options for whichever QB handles the bulk of the snaps in 2017. And maybe that alone is enough to close that gap between Wake and the power players of the division that has, at times, seemed so surprisingly small to begin with.