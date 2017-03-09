Peter Sirmon's connection to Bobby Petrino began nearly 30 years ago

New Louisville defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon recalled the connection between himself and head coach Bobby Petrino recently, a story that serves as yet another reminder that the football world tends to be intertwined in unexpected ways.

Generally, head coaches end up hiring assistants they know. That is true in this case, too, although in a much different way. Sirmon is the youngest of four boys, raised in Walla, Walla, Washington. One of his older brothers, John, was a defensive lineman at Idaho during the time Petrino served as an assistant there.

Sirmon recalls going to many of John’s games, an eager 12-year-old boy excited to see his big brother play. Often, he got to go on the field after games and visit with players and coaches. There are no specific recollections about Petrino, just a random connection that would be repeated once more.

Peter Sirmon, who served as Mississippi State's defensive coordinator in 2016, said he's encouraged by the future of Louisville's program. "With the recent success they've had, I think this place is really close to putting it all together," he said. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

When Sirmon played for the Tennessee Titans in the NFL, he encountered Petrino a few times during a stint with the Jaguars. So when Petrino went after Sirmon to replace Todd Grantham during the offseason, there was a familiarity there even though they had never served on the same staff together.

Nobody would have ever guessed little Peter Sirmon would end up on the Petrino staff nearly 30 years after John played at Idaho.

“The more you’re around, you get to know people and there’s so much cross-pollination of people moving around, of getting to know people and then you end up knowing people through people, but it’s cool,” Sirmon said.

“My brother always loved Coach Petrino. He always described him as feisty and competitive, and loved going against him. He always said a lot of positive things about him as a coach and he always had a lot of respect for him.”

That Sirmon is even a coach might be a surprise to some, too. He never really wanted to be one, even after his NFL career ended. Sirmon got his real estate license and dabbled in radio and television for a year before realizing he missed the game.

His start in coaching is yet another story about random connections. A friend who lived down the street from him while he was growing up had just gotten a job at Division II Central Washington. Sirmon interviewed to be a volunteer assistant. This was in 2008. The following year, he was a graduate assistant at Oregon, in Chip Kelly’s first season as head coach.

Then it was off to Tennessee, then Washington, then USC, Mississippi State and now Louisville, an upward trajectory that has Sirmon in his third job in as many seasons. Assistants do live a nomadic existence, but this many job changes so close together does not happen often. Neither does becoming a coordinator eight years after serving as a grad assistant.

“I’ve moved around quite a bit. It’s not what I prefer,” Sirmon said. “What’s funny is I played in the NFL for seven years and played on one team, and get into coaching and that’s when all the bouncing around starts. I was fortunate as a player to have some good roots, and that’s what I want to be able to get to. I want to be at a place, have longevity, enjoy the program and watch these guys come in and recruit them and develop them.”

What intrigued him about coming to Louisville after one season as Mississippi State’s defensive coordinator is the potential he sees.

“They’re in the top two or three in the conference,” Sirmon said. “Coach Petrino has done a really nice job of continuing to build that program. It’s a good place to live. They’ve done a great job with facilities. With the recent success they’ve had, I think this place is really close to putting it all together, and I think as a coach, you’re trying to find the programs that are invested and programs that are in upward trends.”

Just a few months into his job, Sirmon has been hard at work getting to know his players. He has watched some tape, but mostly he has tried to build relationships with them away from football to instill trust and confidence.

His defensive philosophy is not easily pinned down, and he says that is by design. Louisville was an aggressive, high-pressure team under Grantham, but that might not be the case moving forward. Evaluating his players once spring practice begins March 21 will help him decide how to play defense this upcoming season.

“The first question people ask you as a defensive coordinator is, ‘What are you? Are you a 3-4 guy, are you a 4-3 guy, are you a pressure guy?’ I’m just not that rigid in my thought process,” Sirmon said. “I don’t see the need to be linear, to be a, ‘Hey, I’m this type of guy, and I’m going to shove my system down any team or any player that I come in contact with.' You look at what you have, and then you build and then you try to cater to what you want to be through recruiting, but not what you are when you first take the job.”