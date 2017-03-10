North Carolina expects improved defensive line in 2017

New North Carolina defensive coordinator John Papuchis put the entire defense on notice when spring practice opened: It must improve against the run. No excuses.

Of course, this has been a running theme over the last several seasons with only minimal improvement. Over the last three years, North Carolina has allowed an average of 238.7 yards rushing per game, third worst in the entire nation. Among Power 5 schools, North Carolina is one of four teams that has allowed over 200 yards rushing per game in three consecutive seasons.

It has been easy to point fingers at a defensive line that has been mostly ineffective. They are only the first line in run defense.

John Papuchis wants his D-linemen to execute better and get off blocks faster, and he says he will put a safety in the box more often to help against the run. Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire

“A lot of times the run game starts up front but in today’s day and age of spread offensive football, the onus is on everybody to be better against the run,” Papuchis said in a recent phone interview. “Because of the way teams spread you out, they put you in space and force you to make tackles in space. So our safeties have to be a big part of us getting better in the run game. Our 'backers have to be a big part of that. Anything that goes between the tackles, absolutely the defensive line has to be able to restrict and squeeze gaps and get off blocks and make plays. We’ve got to put them in position to be successful with that as well.”

There are central themes that will be stressed this spring. First, North Carolina needs to be a better run pressure team. “Some of that was just our ability to execute our pressures,” Papuchis said. “That’s something that we’re focusing hard on is our pressure execution.”

Second, coaches want to instill a tougher mentality. Papuchis wants players to get off blocks faster to be able to make plays. Too often, they were not winning their one-on-one matchups in the past. That also has to stop. The third is scheme adjustment: putting a safety into the box more often to provide extra help.

There are reasons for optimism. Papuchis watched and learned under former defensive coordinator Gene Chizik over the last two seasons while he coached the linebackers. Every starting linebacker returns for 2017, and for the first time since Larry Fedora became head coach, there is quiet confidence about the potential for the defensive line.

Though Nazair Jones and Mickey Bart are gone, the Tar Heels believe they have the talent and experience to replace them and be better. Papuchis believes by the time fall practice rolls around, he could have between six and seven players capable of rotating at defensive tackle, and five at defensive end.

Fedora echoed the suggestion in an interview before spring practice began.

“Almost all of them are back and they all played, so they all gained experience,” Fedora said. “I think each and every one of them will be better next year based on experience alone. I’ll know much better after spring ball, but I would say going into it, I could expect the D-line to be the strength of our defense this year.”

Defensive tackles Jalen Dalton, Jeremiah Clarke, Aaron Crawford and Marlon Dunlap all earned praise from Papuchis. Dajuan Drennon, Tomon Fox, Tyler Powell and Malik Carney are expected to take on bigger roles. Then there’s ESPN300 defensive end Jake Lawler, out for spring with an injury he sustained in high school.

In addition to improving run defense, North Carolina also needs to improve its pass rush. Last season, Carney led the team with 5.5 sacks. North Carolina had 25 sacks total, tied for 11th in the ACC. This also has been an issue over the last three seasons. The Tar Heels last went over 30 sacks in 2013.

So yes, there is plenty of work to be done this spring. But inside the North Carolina facility, there is plenty reason for hope, too.